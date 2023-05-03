Course Spotlight: A tale of two sides at Quail Hollow

• What is the best starting tee box for First Round Leaders? FRL bets are extremely popular. Large payouts in less than 24 hours. Based upon the layout, I would be looking for a player who starts on the 10th hole and plays in the morning. The greens will have fewer footsteps, and he will have time to get into his round prior to reaching the most difficult holes. If he makes a couple mistakes, the round will close with two of the easiest (Nos. 7 and 8) in the final three holes.