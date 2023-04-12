Golfbet Insider: RBC Heritage

Will Zalatoris … Announced to his followers on Instagram on Monday that he had a microdiscectomy two days prior. He’ll miss the rest of the season, which, as hard as it is to believe, has only 4½ months remaining. Fellow members also known to have had the procedure in recent years include Graham DeLaet, Kevin Chappell and Lanto Griffin. DeLaet had his surgery at age 36 in the summer of 2018. Numerous complications led him to retire from the game and pursue other interests, including broadcasting. Chappell underwent his surgery in late November of the same year. He was 32 at the time. After spreading starts via a Major Medical Extension over three seasons, he lost fully exempt status about 14 months ago and hasn’t regained it. Griffin had his surgery shortly after turning 34 last summer. He’s in the field at Harbour Town this week, and he’s been approved for a medical extension for 2024, if necessary. He was sidelined for six months, so he’s only a combined six starts on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour in his return. His last two resulted in a top 20 on each circuit, so there’s reason to continue to be hopeful that he’ll have yielded exactly what he’s wanted by having the surgery. Zalatoris won’t turn 27 until August and he’s fully exempt through 2024, so the expectation is that he’ll experience the best outcome among this foursome. It’s also reasonable to assume that, when he does return, he’ll have a resolve that he doesn’t yet possess. It’s what happens to the soul when you lose something you love for long enough.