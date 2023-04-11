Betting Stat Pack: 55th RBC Heritage
The sight of the red and white striped lighthouse signals that the first major of the season is complete, and it's time to unwind on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for the 55th RBC Heritage.
With 17 of the top 20 players, and 38 of the top 50 in the OWGR teeing it up this week, Harbour Town Golf Links will have a major-like feel this week.
Pete Dye returns for the third time in six weeks as the key tormenter on TOUR. His 1967 design has stood the test of time and will play 7,213 yards, the longest ever, but still to Par-71 (36-35).
Jordan Spieth returns to defend his title as he knocked off Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the tartan jacket in 2022.
Key Statistics
With tight windows, doglegs, trees pinching, and water on all 18 holes, getting the ball in the fairway by any means possible is the first item of business. Many will pull less than driver to work the ball in, around, over, and through the oaks and pines framing Harbour Town.
The second shot, similar to last week at Augusta National, will be the key. Dye's risk and reward will be in play as the lines into the greens will tempt and curse all at the same time, if not executed properly. Finding GIR here will minimize the stress and provide scoring chances. The catch? The greens are extremely small by TOUR standards as only Pebble Beach has smaller targets, on average. Of the last nine winners, seven have ranked in the top 10 in this category.
With small targets to find off the tees and fairways, cleaning up greenside will save shots again this week. Harbour Town annually ranks in the top 10 easiest places to scramble on TOUR. Hole-outs are not uncommon and being able to play from the sand, closely-mown areas, and collars is paramount. Of the last nine winners, seven have ranked in the top 10 in this category.
Poa trivialis overseed won't run more than 11.5 feet this week, and that's the perfect speed for holing putts and chip/pitch shots. With the threat of wind always in play on the coast, the putting surfaces will not be cut to lengths that will allow them to get away. Harbour Town has ranked in the top five easiest courses to putt in five of the last six years, with the 2020 June event being the lone exception.
Avoiding the physical and mental hazards that Pete Dye presents is always challenging. This course very rarely gets run over unless the weather is perfect. That won't be the case this week as showers and thunderstorms could affect play in the opening two rounds before winds become prevailing for the weekend.
