Masters Winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler co-favorites at RBC Heritage

Just hours after becoming the first European ever to win both the Masters and U.S. Open, Jon Rahm (+750) will make his return to South Carolina atop the odds board at BetMGM Sportsbook. The question this week isn't about his pedigree or want, but rather is there anything left in the tank? The win in front of his family, for his country of Spain and 29 holes on Sunday dueling with Brooks Koepka should have emptied the tank. The momentum should carry him through at least to the weekend, as he will be looking for his fourth win in his last seven starts on TOUR. His only previous visit saw him pocket T33 (-12) in the summer of 2020.