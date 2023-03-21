Will Zalatoris highlights WGC-Dell Match Play picks on Day 1

Residing in Dallas, Texas, Zalatoris is familiar with this course and the wind conditions. Putnam has been struggling on TOUR as of late, missing the cut in four of his last five starts. Putnam is an excellent putter and that is an area of concern here, but Zalatoris has been much improved this season with his putting, especially his lag putting. Over the last 36 rounds, Zalatoris ranks 12th in this field for SG: Approach and is 10th for Birdies or Better Gained. I noted that putting can carry a player a long way in this type of event, but birdies are often what win holes. Zalatoris is 9th on TOUR in Birdie Average and Putnam ranks 93rd. Zalatoris is 4-3-1 in match play in his professional career to Putnam's 1-2.