To Spieth or not to Spieth at Valspar?

This week we come to the Valspar Championship where Spieth won in 2015 but has not visited since 2018. A week after taking on one of the strongest fields in golf, he will tee it up against an elite field, but one with considerably less gravitas than at TPC Sawgrass. Spieth is +1200 to win with BetMGM Sportsbook, behind only Justin Thomas (+1000) on the betting boards. He has moved from +1400 at opening and holds the most tickets, handle and is their biggest liability . But will he live up to this billing at Innisbrook Resort?