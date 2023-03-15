Justin Rose among FRL targets at challenging Copperhead

I find this similar to handicapping a football game. We have our ideas of what metrics are useful in trying to predict an overall outcome, but in this case we are trying to find what is important in predicting the results of just the first quarter. So the macro picture plays a role, but I believe there are other specific areas that can be looked at more closely when trying to isolate just one portion of the contest. When trying to decipher the First Round Leader market, I have noted that I like to look at First Round Scoring Average, Birdie Percentage, and Bogey Avoidance. I've added Rounds in the 60's this week to my breakdown, not weighing it heavily, but adding it to the recipe – because after all, that is certainly a part of what we want to unfold with at least one of our selections.