Burns, Baby Burns: Sam Burns looks to make it three straight wins at Valspar

Sam Burns (+1600) may not be the favorite at BETMGM Sportsbook, but he absolutely loves this classic design situated just north of Tampa. Shifted from March to late April for the 2021 edition, the weather was absolutely perfect and the scores reflected the change. Last season Mother Nature allowed the field to set the scoring record (70.231) and Burns was the lowest of the bunch again. Posting his last eight rounds in the 60s, he matches Webb Simpson (+10000) for the longest streak in tournament history. Folks, it’s not easy this week! Don’t be fooled just because Burns has posted nine of 12 career rounds in the 60s and T12 or better each time out, while never missing the cut in four tries.