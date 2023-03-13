Thomas, Spieth are the top choices at the Valspar Championship

Of the field of 144 this week nobody loves this layout more than two-time defending champion Sam Burns (+1600). He’s 34-under over the last two editions and has posted 12 of 16 rounds in the 60s on one of the more demanding tracts on TOUR. The Louisiana native has taken advantage of the perfect weather the last two seasons in March (2022) and May (2021). The Copperhead Course played under par both of those years for the first time since 2012.