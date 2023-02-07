PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and top players Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele should shine brightly at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season. * - top 10 here last five seasons


    RankPlayer
    2Rory McIlroy
    3Justin Thomas*
    4Scottie Scheffler*
    5Tony Finau*
    6Luke List
    7Matt Fitzpatrick*
    8Russell Henley
    9Sungjae Im*
    11Xander Schauffele*
    12Jon Rahm*

    Tom Weiskopf's redesign made its debut at Par-71 and 7,261 for the 2015 edition and remains essentially the same today. Of the eight winners since, five have finished the week ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in this category. None of the winners have ranked outside the top 19. Taking advantage of proper driving and iron play will provide scoring opportunities.

    Par Breakers

    RankPlayer
    2Justin Thomas*
    3Scottie Scheffler*
    4Rory McIlroy
    5Patrick Cantlay*
    6Cameron Young
    7Viktor Hovland
    8Xander Schauffele*
    10Sam Burns
    11Russell Henley
    14Hideki Matsuyama*

    All eight winners since the redesign have resided in the top six in this category while the last seven have all been T3 or better. Big hitters will find speed slots and go zones to attack pins. Greens are perfect annually, just like the weather, so rack 'em up when possible. The average winning score hovers around 17 under par.

    Ball Striking

    RankPlayer
    1Jon Rahm*
    2Corey Conners
    3Sungjae Im*
    T4Xander Schauffele*
    T4Scottie Scheffler*
    6Russell Henley
    7Hayden Buckley
    8Brendan Steele*
    9Rory McIlroy
    T11Collin Morikawa, Martin Laird*

    The last six champions have ranked T6 or better as keeping the golf ball out of the desert, ponds and bunkers is the first step to success. Power players have the advantage as they can bypass some of the trouble and will be able to attack tough pin placements with more lofted clubs. The more fairways and GIR will create the opportunity for more Par Breakers. The desert climate helps as well. No more marine layer, knit hats or numb hands to deal with throughout the rounds!

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org