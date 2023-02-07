Betting Stat Pack: WM Phoenix Open

The last six champions have ranked T6 or better as keeping the golf ball out of the desert, ponds and bunkers is the first step to success. Power players have the advantage as they can bypass some of the trouble and will be able to attack tough pin placements with more lofted clubs. The more fairways and GIR will create the opportunity for more Par Breakers. The desert climate helps as well. No more marine layer, knit hats or numb hands to deal with throughout the rounds!