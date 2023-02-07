Betting Stat Pack: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and top players Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele should shine brightly at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season. * - top 10 here last five seasons
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|Justin Thomas*
|4
|Scottie Scheffler*
|5
|Tony Finau*
|6
|Luke List
|7
|Matt Fitzpatrick*
|8
|Russell Henley
|9
|Sungjae Im*
|11
|Xander Schauffele*
|12
|Jon Rahm*
Tom Weiskopf's redesign made its debut at Par-71 and 7,261 for the 2015 edition and remains essentially the same today. Of the eight winners since, five have finished the week ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in this category. None of the winners have ranked outside the top 19. Taking advantage of proper driving and iron play will provide scoring opportunities.
Par Breakers
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Justin Thomas*
|3
|Scottie Scheffler*
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|Patrick Cantlay*
|6
|Cameron Young
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Xander Schauffele*
|10
|Sam Burns
|11
|Russell Henley
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama*
All eight winners since the redesign have resided in the top six in this category while the last seven have all been T3 or better. Big hitters will find speed slots and go zones to attack pins. Greens are perfect annually, just like the weather, so rack 'em up when possible. The average winning score hovers around 17 under par.
Ball Striking
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Jon Rahm*
|2
|Corey Conners
|3
|Sungjae Im*
|T4
|Xander Schauffele*
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler*
|6
|Russell Henley
|7
|Hayden Buckley
|8
|Brendan Steele*
|9
|Rory McIlroy
|T11
|Collin Morikawa, Martin Laird*
The last six champions have ranked T6 or better as keeping the golf ball out of the desert, ponds and bunkers is the first step to success. Power players have the advantage as they can bypass some of the trouble and will be able to attack tough pin placements with more lofted clubs. The more fairways and GIR will create the opportunity for more Par Breakers. The desert climate helps as well. No more marine layer, knit hats or numb hands to deal with throughout the rounds!
