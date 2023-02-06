Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm share favorite status at TPC Scottsdale

The other co-favorite this week at +800 is former Arizona State Sun Devil Jon Rahm. The Spaniard's quest to win his first three starts of calendar 2023 fell short, as he claimed T7 at Farmers Insurance at Torrey Pines. Winning is nothing new to the world's No. 3 player, as he's racked up four trophies in his last seven worldwide starts including the first designated event of 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He's never missed the cut in seven starts in Scottsdale, but T5 as a student at ASU in 2015 remains his best of the bunch.