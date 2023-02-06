AT&T Pebble Beach payouts and points: Rose earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points

Because wind delayed action on Saturday and a cut was promised not to fall until three rounds were complete – Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course shared duties for all three – a Monday finish was unavoidable. All 75 who made the cut played the host course in the finale. Rose completed nine holes of it on Sunday, and then returned for a morning nine today in fabulous conditions. With a bogey-free, 3-under 33 on his inward side, he posted 6-under 66 and prevailed by three at 18-under 269.