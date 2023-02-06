PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

AT&T Pebble Beach payouts and points: Rose earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points

1 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    What’s better than two walks around Pebble Beach for your job? How about an extra day to complete the second stroll, especially if it results in a trophy!

    For the first time in a little over four years, Justin Rose connected for victory on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s his 11th career TOUR title and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Because wind delayed action on Saturday and a cut was promised not to fall until three rounds were complete – Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course shared duties for all three – a Monday finish was unavoidable. All 75 who made the cut played the host course in the finale. Rose completed nine holes of it on Sunday, and then returned for a morning nine today in fabulous conditions. With a bogey-free, 3-under 33 on his inward side, he posted 6-under 66 and prevailed by three at 18-under 269.

    Although the 42-year-old Englishman hadn’t won anywhere in recent memory, he was a respectable +2800 at BetMGM to do just that on the Tuesday prior to the tournament. That was tied for eighth-shortest among outrights (with fellow 40something Matt Kuchar, who missed the cut).

    Matt Fitzpatrick was the favorite at +900, but he MC’d by three. Viktor Hovland (T13) and Jordan Spieth (T63) were next-shortest at +1000.

    Brendon Todd (+8000) and Brandon Wu (+12500) were in position to pay big if Rose faltered. Instead, they settle for a share of second place.

    In his first experience as a defending champion, Tom Hoge (+2000) finished T48.

    POSITIONPLAYERTOTALFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Justin Rose269/ -18500.000$1,620,000.00
    T2Brendon Todd272/ -15245.000$801,000.00
    T2Brandon Wu272/ -15245.000$801,000.00
    T4Peter Malnati273/ -14115.000$378,750.00
    T4Denny McCarthy273/ -14115.000$378,750.00
    T4Keith Mitchell273/ -14115.000$378,750.00
    T7Joseph Bramlett275/ -1282.500$273,375.00
    T7Ryan Moore275/ -1282.500$273,375.00
    T7Taylor Pendrith275/ -1282.500$273,375.00
    T7Kevin Yu275/ -1282.500$273,375.00
    T11Beau Hossler276/ -1167.500$218,250.00
    T11Michael Kim276/ -1167.500$218,250.00
    T13Viktor Hovland277/ -1058.500$182,250.00
    T13Ben Martin277/ -1058.500$182,250.00
    T15Eric Cole278/ -951.000$146,250.00
    T15Hank Lebioda278/ -951.000$146,250.00
    T15Taylor Moore278/ -951.000$146,250.00
    T15Seamus Power278/ -951.000$146,250.00
    T15Scott Stallings278/ -951.000$146,250.00
    T20Jonas Blixt279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Brent Grant279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Garrick Higgo279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Mark Hubbard279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Andrew Novak279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Robby Shelton279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Nick Taylor279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Martin Trainer279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T20Richy Werenski279/ -837.556$88,950.00
    T29Sung Kang280/ -726.500$58,950.00
    T29Kurt Kitayama280/ -726.500$58,950.00
    T29Satoshi Kodaira280/ -726.500$58,950.00
    T29Kyle Westmoreland280/ -726.500$58,950.00
    T29Dylan Wu280/ -726.500$58,950.00
    T34Harry Hall281/ -621.000$49,050.00
    T34Kevin Kisner281/ -621.000$49,050.00
    T34Sam Stevens281/ -621.000$49,050.00
    T37Byeong Hun An282/ -517.500$41,850.00
    T37Aaron Baddeley282/ -517.500$41,850.00
    T37Thomas Detry282/ -517.500$41,850.00
    T37Adam Schenk282/ -517.500$41,850.00
    T41Dean Burmester283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T41Joel Dahmen283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T41Nick Hardy283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T41S.H. Kim283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T41Russell Knox283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T41Doc Redman283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T41Danny Willett283/ -412.214$31,950.00
    T48Tyson Alexander284/ -38.000$22,821.43
    T48MJ Daffue284/ -38.000$22,821.43
    T48Harry Higgs284/ -38.000$22,821.43
    T48Charley Hoffman284/ -38.000$22,821.43
    T48Adam Long284/ -38.000$22,821.43
    T48Augusto Núñez284/ -38.000$22,821.43
    T48Tom Hoge284/ -38.000$22,821.42
    T55Tano Goya285/ -25.800$20,970.00
    T55Matthew NeSmith285/ -25.800$20,970.00
    T55Greyson Sigg285/ -25.800$20,970.00
    T58Ryan Armour286/ -15.000$20,250.00
    T58Lanto Griffin286/ -15.000$20,250.00
    T58Paul Haley II286/ -15.000$20,250.00
    T58David Lingmerth286/ -15.000$20,250.00
    T58Trevor Werbylo286/ -15.000$20,250.00
    T63Jordan Spieth287/ E4.300$19,620.00
    T63Kevin Streelman287/ E4.300$19,620.00
    T65Fabián Gómez288/ 13.600$18,990.00
    T65S.Y. Noh288/ 13.600$18,990.00
    T65Sean O'Hair288/ 13.600$18,990.00
    T65Alex Smalley288/ 13.600$18,990.00
    T65Callum Tarren288/ 13.600$18,990.00
    T70Greg Chalmers289/ 22.850$18,180.00
    T70Cody Gribble289/ 22.850$18,180.00
    T70Chad Ramey289/ 22.850$18,180.00
    T70Brian Stuard289/ 22.850$18,180.00
    74Geoff Ogilvy290/ 32.600$17,730.00
    75Paul O'Hara291/ 4n/a (non-member)$17,550.00

    By Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.