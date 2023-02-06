AT&T Pebble Beach payouts and points: Rose earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
What’s better than two walks around Pebble Beach for your job? How about an extra day to complete the second stroll, especially if it results in a trophy!
For the first time in a little over four years, Justin Rose connected for victory on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s his 11th career TOUR title and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Because wind delayed action on Saturday and a cut was promised not to fall until three rounds were complete – Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course shared duties for all three – a Monday finish was unavoidable. All 75 who made the cut played the host course in the finale. Rose completed nine holes of it on Sunday, and then returned for a morning nine today in fabulous conditions. With a bogey-free, 3-under 33 on his inward side, he posted 6-under 66 and prevailed by three at 18-under 269.
Although the 42-year-old Englishman hadn’t won anywhere in recent memory, he was a respectable +2800 at BetMGM to do just that on the Tuesday prior to the tournament. That was tied for eighth-shortest among outrights (with fellow 40something Matt Kuchar, who missed the cut).
Matt Fitzpatrick was the favorite at +900, but he MC’d by three. Viktor Hovland (T13) and Jordan Spieth (T63) were next-shortest at +1000.
Brendon Todd (+8000) and Brandon Wu (+12500) were in position to pay big if Rose faltered. Instead, they settle for a share of second place.
In his first experience as a defending champion, Tom Hoge (+2000) finished T48.
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Justin Rose
|269/ -18
|500.000
|$1,620,000.00
|T2
|Brendon Todd
|272/ -15
|245.000
|$801,000.00
|T2
|Brandon Wu
|272/ -15
|245.000
|$801,000.00
|T4
|Peter Malnati
|273/ -14
|115.000
|$378,750.00
|T4
|Denny McCarthy
|273/ -14
|115.000
|$378,750.00
|T4
|Keith Mitchell
|273/ -14
|115.000
|$378,750.00
|T7
|Joseph Bramlett
|275/ -12
|82.500
|$273,375.00
|T7
|Ryan Moore
|275/ -12
|82.500
|$273,375.00
|T7
|Taylor Pendrith
|275/ -12
|82.500
|$273,375.00
|T7
|Kevin Yu
|275/ -12
|82.500
|$273,375.00
|T11
|Beau Hossler
|276/ -11
|67.500
|$218,250.00
|T11
|Michael Kim
|276/ -11
|67.500
|$218,250.00
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|277/ -10
|58.500
|$182,250.00
|T13
|Ben Martin
|277/ -10
|58.500
|$182,250.00
|T15
|Eric Cole
|278/ -9
|51.000
|$146,250.00
|T15
|Hank Lebioda
|278/ -9
|51.000
|$146,250.00
|T15
|Taylor Moore
|278/ -9
|51.000
|$146,250.00
|T15
|Seamus Power
|278/ -9
|51.000
|$146,250.00
|T15
|Scott Stallings
|278/ -9
|51.000
|$146,250.00
|T20
|Jonas Blixt
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Brent Grant
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Garrick Higgo
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Mark Hubbard
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Andrew Novak
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Robby Shelton
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Nick Taylor
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Martin Trainer
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T20
|Richy Werenski
|279/ -8
|37.556
|$88,950.00
|T29
|Sung Kang
|280/ -7
|26.500
|$58,950.00
|T29
|Kurt Kitayama
|280/ -7
|26.500
|$58,950.00
|T29
|Satoshi Kodaira
|280/ -7
|26.500
|$58,950.00
|T29
|Kyle Westmoreland
|280/ -7
|26.500
|$58,950.00
|T29
|Dylan Wu
|280/ -7
|26.500
|$58,950.00
|T34
|Harry Hall
|281/ -6
|21.000
|$49,050.00
|T34
|Kevin Kisner
|281/ -6
|21.000
|$49,050.00
|T34
|Sam Stevens
|281/ -6
|21.000
|$49,050.00
|T37
|Byeong Hun An
|282/ -5
|17.500
|$41,850.00
|T37
|Aaron Baddeley
|282/ -5
|17.500
|$41,850.00
|T37
|Thomas Detry
|282/ -5
|17.500
|$41,850.00
|T37
|Adam Schenk
|282/ -5
|17.500
|$41,850.00
|T41
|Dean Burmester
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T41
|Joel Dahmen
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T41
|Nick Hardy
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T41
|S.H. Kim
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T41
|Russell Knox
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T41
|Doc Redman
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T41
|Danny Willett
|283/ -4
|12.214
|$31,950.00
|T48
|Tyson Alexander
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.43
|T48
|MJ Daffue
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.43
|T48
|Harry Higgs
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.43
|T48
|Charley Hoffman
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.43
|T48
|Adam Long
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.43
|T48
|Augusto Núñez
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.43
|T48
|Tom Hoge
|284/ -3
|8.000
|$22,821.42
|T55
|Tano Goya
|285/ -2
|5.800
|$20,970.00
|T55
|Matthew NeSmith
|285/ -2
|5.800
|$20,970.00
|T55
|Greyson Sigg
|285/ -2
|5.800
|$20,970.00
|T58
|Ryan Armour
|286/ -1
|5.000
|$20,250.00
|T58
|Lanto Griffin
|286/ -1
|5.000
|$20,250.00
|T58
|Paul Haley II
|286/ -1
|5.000
|$20,250.00
|T58
|David Lingmerth
|286/ -1
|5.000
|$20,250.00
|T58
|Trevor Werbylo
|286/ -1
|5.000
|$20,250.00
|T63
|Jordan Spieth
|287/ E
|4.300
|$19,620.00
|T63
|Kevin Streelman
|287/ E
|4.300
|$19,620.00
|T65
|Fabián Gómez
|288/ 1
|3.600
|$18,990.00
|T65
|S.Y. Noh
|288/ 1
|3.600
|$18,990.00
|T65
|Sean O'Hair
|288/ 1
|3.600
|$18,990.00
|T65
|Alex Smalley
|288/ 1
|3.600
|$18,990.00
|T65
|Callum Tarren
|288/ 1
|3.600
|$18,990.00
|T70
|Greg Chalmers
|289/ 2
|2.850
|$18,180.00
|T70
|Cody Gribble
|289/ 2
|2.850
|$18,180.00
|T70
|Chad Ramey
|289/ 2
|2.850
|$18,180.00
|T70
|Brian Stuard
|289/ 2
|2.850
|$18,180.00
|74
|Geoff Ogilvy
|290/ 3
|2.600
|$17,730.00
|75
|Paul O'Hara
|291/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,550.00
