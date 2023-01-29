Farmers Insurance Open payouts and points: Max Homa earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points

With a 3-over 75 in the finale, Ryder settled for a slice of fourth place and four strokes off Homa’s pace. Ryder shared the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 on the North Course, and then sat alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds. At +30000 to win at BetMGM pre-tournament, his investors were poised to have a heckuva Saturday night for the specially sequenced tournament in La Jolla, California.