Farmers Insurance Open payouts and points: Max Homa earns $1.56 million and 500 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
    Max Homa speaks after winning Farmers


    What?! Jon Rahm didn’t win the Farmers Insurance Open??!! Yep. The big guy has to settle for only two wins this month.

    Rahm’s consolation is that he remains atop the FedExCup standings as the PGA TOUR enters its second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Slotted just under 17 points behind him is the fella who did win the Farmers – Max Homa.

    The champ started the final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in a four-way T4 and five strokes back of Sam Ryder. Homa closed with 6-under 66 to post 13-under 275 for a two-stroke margin over Keegan Bradley.

    With a 3-over 75 in the finale, Ryder settled for a slice of fourth place and four strokes off Homa’s pace. Ryder shared the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 on the North Course, and then sat alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds. At +30000 to win at BetMGM pre-tournament, his investors were poised to have a heckuva Saturday night for the specially sequenced tournament in La Jolla, California.

    Rahm opened at a measly +450, so it was a terrific week to lean into the “not Rahm” option.

    Homa was a respectful +2200, which was tied for seventh-shortest odds. That’s understandable given he already had won the Fortinet Championship in upstate California to open the season, and that three of his first five TOUR titles occurred in his home state. Make that four of six now for the SoCal native.

    Bradley was on the board at +6000 to win. Collin Morikawa (+1400) completed the podium another shot back.

    POSITIONPLAYERTOTALFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Max Homa275/ -13500.000$1,566,000.00
    2Keegan Bradley277/ -11300.000$948,300.00
    3Collin Morikawa278/ -10190.000$600,300.00
    T4Sungjae Im279/ -9115.000$366,125.00
    T4Sam Ryder279/ -9115.000$366,125.00
    T4Sahith Theegala279/ -9115.000$366,125.00
    T7Jason Day280/ -887.500$282,750.00
    T7Jon Rahm280/ -887.500$282,750.00
    T9Tony Finau281/ -777.500$245,775.00
    T9Hideki Matsuyama281/ -777.500$245,775.00
    T11Rickie Fowler283/ -567.500$210,975.00
    T11Taylor Moore283/ -567.500$210,975.00
    T13Erik Barnes284/ -455.200$160,515.00
    T13Joseph Bramlett284/ -455.200$160,515.00
    T13Xander Schauffele284/ -455.200$160,515.00
    T13Sam Stevens284/ -455.200$160,515.00
    T13Jimmy Walker284/ -455.200$160,515.00
    T18Justin Rose285/ -348.000$128,325.00
    T18Kevin Tway285/ -348.000$128,325.00
    T20S.H. Kim286/ -241.000$98,919.00
    T20Peter Malnati286/ -241.000$98,919.00
    T20Adam Schenk286/ -241.000$98,919.00
    T20Brendan Steele286/ -241.000$98,919.00
    T20Justin Suh286/ -241.000$98,919.00
    T25Brent Grant287/ -131.750$66,845.00
    T25Si Woo Kim287/ -131.750$66,845.00
    T25Luke List287/ -131.750$66,845.00
    T25Callum Tarren287/ -131.750$66,845.00
    T25Justin Thomas287/ -131.750$66,845.00
    T25Jhonattan Vegas287/ -131.750$66,845.00
    T31Ben Griffin288/ E23.000$50,895.00
    T31Maverick McNealy288/ E23.000$50,895.00
    T31Taylor Montgomery288/ E23.000$50,895.00
    T31Trey Mullinax288/ E23.000$50,895.00
    T31Augusto Núñez288/ E23.000$50,895.00
    T31Scott Piercy288/ E23.000$50,895.00
    T37Dean Burmester289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T37Wyndham Clark289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T37Thomas Detry289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T37Dylan Frittelli289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T37Lanto Griffin289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T37Alex Smalley289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T37Michael Thompson289/ 116.000$37,845.00
    T44Emiliano Grillo290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44Adam Hadwin290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44Nick Hardy290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44Harry Higgs290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44Michael Kim290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44S.Y. Noh290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44Vincent Norrman290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    T44Kevin Yu290/ 29.813$25,578.00
    52Aaron Rai291/ 37.500$21,315.00
    T53Cameron Champ292/ 45.929$20,295.86
    T53Tano Goya292/ 45.929$20,295.86
    T53Garrick Higgo292/ 45.929$20,295.86
    T53Satoshi Kodaira292/ 45.929$20,295.86
    T53Trevor Werbylo292/ 45.929$20,295.86
    T53Austin Cook292/ 45.929$20,295.85
    T53Stephan Jaeger292/ 45.929$20,295.85
    T60Taylor Pendrith293/ 54.900$19,488.00
    T60Kevin Streelman293/ 54.900$19,488.00
    T62Byeong Hun An294/ 64.200$18,879.00
    T62Zecheng Dou294/ 64.200$18,879.00
    T62Paul Haley II294/ 64.200$18,879.00
    T62Ryan Palmer294/ 64.200$18,879.00
    T62Gary Woodland294/ 64.200$18,879.00
    T67Taiga Semikawa295/ 7n/a (non-member)$18,270.00
    T67Robby Shelton295/ 73.500$18,270.00
    T69Scott Harrington296/ 83.033$17,835.00
    T69Andrew Novak296/ 83.033$17,835.00
    T69Davis Thompson296/ 83.033$17,835.00
    72Scott Brown298/ 102.800$17,487.00
    73Adam Long299/ 112.700$17,313.00

