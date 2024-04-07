Victor Perez secures spot in RBC Heritage via Aon Swing 5 by less than one FedExCup point
Brice Garnett, Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips, Alejandro Tosti also earn spots at Harbour Town
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Victor Perez qualified for the RBC Heritage by fractions of a FedExCup point. The spot counts all the same.
Perez, 31, finished T45 at the Valero Texas Open to earn the fifth position on the Aon Swing 5 for the RBC Heritage, just .58 points ahead of Billy Horschel for a tee time at Harbour Town Golf Links, the week after the Masters.
The Frenchman didn’t make it easy for himself, as he missed the green on his final hole Sunday at TPC San Antonio, the par-4 ninth, en route to bogey. His position in the Aon Swing 5 was in doubt until the final groups signed their cards in the Lone Star State, but it was narrowly enough. Perez will join Brice Garnett, Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips and Alejandro Tosti as the Aon Swing 5 for the most recent stretch of events that includes the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open.
Garnett won the Puerto Rico Open, where Barnes finished runner-up in a playoff. Phillips finished third at the Valspar Championship and Tosti placed second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. High finishes have proven the best path for an Aon Swing 5 spot so far in 2024; Perez finished T3 in Puerto Rico and complemented that effort with a T17 in Houston and a T45 this week at Valero.
“I think any opportunity to play a Signature Event is big,” said Perez, who earned his first TOUR card via the top 10 on last year’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt. “As a rookie, for us it's massive if you can play your way into those events guaranteeing some points.”
This will mark Perez’s second start at the RBC Heritage; he debuted at Harbour Town in 2020, missing the cut with rounds of 76-71.
The Aon Next 10 for the RBC Heritage (top 10 on 2024 FedExCup standings to date, not including the top 50 on the 2023 FedExCup) will be finalized after the Masters.
(PGA TOUR tournament winners are guaranteed spots in the season’s remaining Signature Events if not included in the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 at the time, but tournament winners in the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5 are still included within the category.)
Here’s a look at the final Aon Swing 5 standings for the RBC Heritage:
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup points
|1.
|Brice Garnett
|300
|2.
|Erik Barnes
|213
|3.
|Chandler Phillips
|171.75
|4.
|Alejandro Tosti
|169.4
|5.
|Victor Perez
|141.08
|--
|--
|--
|6.
|Billy Horschel
|140.5
Current Aon Next 10 (not finalized until after the Masters):
|Rank
|Player
|FedExCup points
|1.
|Matthieu Pavon
|986.56
|2.
|Ludvig Åberg
|939.67
|3.
|Stephan Jaeger
|862.35
|4.
|Akshay Bhatia
|829.52
|5.
|Jake Knapp
|799.22
|6.
|Will Zalatoris
|763.09
|7.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|735.33
|8.
|Peter Malnati
|706.28
|9.
|Austin Eckroat
|626.51
|10.
|Thomas Detry
|595.14
|--
|--
|--
|11.
|Erik van Rooyen
|593.56
|12.
|Grayson Murray
|589.38
