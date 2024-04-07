Victor Perez secures spot in RBC Heritage via Aon Swing 5 by less than one FedExCup point

The Frenchman didn’t make it easy for himself, as he missed the green on his final hole Sunday at TPC San Antonio, the par-4 ninth, en route to bogey. His position in the Aon Swing 5 was in doubt until the final groups signed their cards in the Lone Star State, but it was narrowly enough. Perez will join Brice Garnett, Erik Barnes, Chandler Phillips and Alejandro Tosti as the Aon Swing 5 for the most recent stretch of events that includes the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open.