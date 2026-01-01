TOURCast Sponsorship
What are you getting?
- Align your brand with premium TOURCast content across all platforms (responsive web & apps) by reaching the superfan who watches every shot live through TOURCast.
- Advertising opportunities include in-experience display ads, presented-by logo placements, and video pre-roll within TOURCast pages.
High Impact Display
Lower Third Sponsorship:
- Cross-platform ad under the user's experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast.
|Dimensions:
|Desktop
|1440 x 120
|Mobile
|1200 x 175
LWrap Sponsorship:
- Desktop-only ad placement that fills the left side and bottom of the user's experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast.
|Dimensions:
|Left
|250 x 1024
|Bottom
|1440 x 120
Sidekick Sponsorship:
- Desktop-only ad placement that pops up in the middle of the user experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast.
|Dimensions
|Canvas Size
|520 x 270
|Safe Area
|445 x 170
Side Rail Sponsorship:
- Desktop-only ad placement that fills the left side of the user's experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast Range.
|Dimensions:
|Left
|250 x 1024
Logos
- Presented-by sponsorship throughout the entirety of the user's experience.
- Provide .EPS file in both light and dark versions.
|TOURCast: Desktop
|1822 x 277
|TOURCast: Mobile
|1250 x 277
|TOURCast: Sponsor
|1822 x 288