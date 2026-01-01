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TOURCast Sponsorship

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What are you getting?

  • Align your brand with premium TOURCast content across all platforms (responsive web & apps) by reaching the superfan who watches every shot live through TOURCast.
  • Advertising opportunities include in-experience display ads, presented-by logo placements, and video pre-roll within TOURCast pages.

High Impact Display Examples

Lower-third
L-Wrap
Sidekick

High Impact Display

Lower Third Sponsorship:

  • Cross-platform ad under the user's experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast.
Dimensions:
Desktop1440 x 120
Mobile1200 x 175

LWrap Sponsorship:

  • Desktop-only ad placement that fills the left side and bottom of the user's experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast.
Dimensions:
Left250 x 1024
Bottom1440 x 120

Sidekick Sponsorship:

  • Desktop-only ad placement that pops up in the middle of the user experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast.
Dimensions
Canvas Size520 x 270
Safe Area445 x 170

Side Rail Sponsorship:

  • Desktop-only ad placement that fills the left side of the user's experience for 10 seconds while using TOURCast Range.
Dimensions:
Left250 x 1024

Logos

  • Presented-by sponsorship throughout the entirety of the user's experience.
  • Provide .EPS file in both light and dark versions.
TOURCast: Desktop1822 x 277
TOURCast: Mobile1250 x 277
TOURCast: Sponsor 1822 x 288

Pre-roll

  • Site-served or 3P VAST tag accepted.
  • :06 seconds or less for TOURCAST pre-roll. Video specs below.
Frame Rate: 29.97 precisely
Dimensions:1920 x 1080
Format:.mp4, .mov
Bitrate:>15,000 kbps
File Size:up to 50MB

Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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