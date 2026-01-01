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Ticker Sponsorship

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What are you getting?

  • The ticker sponsorship aligns your brand logo with the live scoring ticker presence across all PGATOUR.COM pages (excluding the leaderboard).
  • The ticker is also sticky to the top of the viewing window and moves with the user as they navigate the website. This sponsorship is sold on a flat rate with 25% share of voice.


Creative Best Practices

  • Send a high-quality color/dark logo that will be placed on a white background.
  • Horizontal logo preferred to better fit the ad space. Vertical logos will appear small and hard to read
  • Do not include taglines or brand messaging along with the logo, text will appear too small

Image Specifications

Desktop150x36
Mobile88x31
File Type.png, .svg. eps
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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