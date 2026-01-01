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Email Marketing

View Examples

Fan Connect
Dedicated Send
The Starter

Fan Connect

What are you getting?

  • Placement in an email that reaches the PGA Tour's full database.
  • This email goes out most every week to our most-engaged fans.
  • Lead time: 7-10 business days

Specs
LiveIntent:Image - 970x250
File Type:.png or HTML
Support:Desktop and Mobile

THE STARTER

What are you getting?

  • Sponsorship of the weekly Starter newsletter (focused on fantasy golf) with display banner and “presented by” logo placement.
  • Display banner size is 970x250.
  • Presented by logo placement is 318x108 and must include “presented by” in the image.
  • The newsletter is delivered to opted-in, engaged fans every Wednesday.
  • Lead time: 7-10 business days

Presented By Logo
Image:318x108
File Type:.png .svg. .eps
Include:Presented by text
Supports:Desktop and mobile
LiveIntent:970x250

DEDICATED SEND

What are you getting?

  • 100% SOV of dedicated brand email to the PGA Tour database
  • Various geographic, demographic and psychographic filter available.
Requirements
Lead Time:12-14 business days
File Type:Compressed (ZIP) file containing HTML and images
Copy:Subject line and preview/pre-header text
Suppression File:Any names or segments that are NOT to receive the campaign
Email(s):Test and Seed email addresses for approval process
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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