Email Marketing
Fan Connect
What are you getting?
- Placement in an email that reaches the PGA Tour's full database.
- This email goes out most every week to our most-engaged fans.
- Lead time: 7-10 business days
|Specs
|LiveIntent:
|Image - 970x250
|File Type:
|.png or HTML
|Support:
|Desktop and Mobile
THE STARTER
What are you getting?
- Sponsorship of the weekly Starter newsletter (focused on fantasy golf) with display banner and “presented by” logo placement.
- Display banner size is 970x250.
- Presented by logo placement is 318x108 and must include “presented by” in the image.
- The newsletter is delivered to opted-in, engaged fans every Wednesday.
- Lead time: 7-10 business days
|Presented By Logo
|Image:
|318x108
|File Type:
|.png .svg. .eps
|Include:
|Presented by text
|Supports:
|Desktop and mobile
|LiveIntent:
|970x250
DEDICATED SEND
What are you getting?
- 100% SOV of dedicated brand email to the PGA Tour database
- Various geographic, demographic and psychographic filter available.
|Requirements
|Lead Time:
|12-14 business days
|File Type:
|Compressed (ZIP) file containing HTML and images
|Copy:
|Subject line and preview/pre-header text
|Suppression File:
|Any names or segments that are NOT to receive the campaign
|Email(s):
|Test and Seed email addresses for approval process