App Co-Presenting Sponsorship
What are you getting?
- 50% SOV PGA Tour App Co-Presenting Sponsor.
- In-App loading screen creative for mobile and tablet devices. Opportunities include; full-bleed images and short video that aligns with the PGA Tour brand.
- Constant in-app ‘presented by’ logo in the upper-right corner, excluding Player Profile pages.
|In-App Presented By Logo
|Desktop
|150x36
|Mobile
|88x31
|File Type
|.png, .svg. eps
Full-Bleed Video Creative
- PGA Tour team will review the file provided to ensure imagery meets brand guidelines, please allow additional lead time for any edits needed.
- Video must be exactly 3 seconds. (9:16 aspect ratio preferred).
- Final video dimenions: (3096 x 4128)
- File Type: .MP4
Additional Notes:
Creative Versions: Client is allowed up to three creatives to rotate at a time.
Lead time: 1 month
Image/Video Rules and Guidelines:
The PGA Tour team will add the center-aligned PGA Tour logo and client’s “presented by logo” once the image/video has been provided. By adhering to these guidelines, clients can submit images and videos that effectively showcase their brand and products while maintaining consistency with our brand identity.
*Please note that the PGA Tour will review and approve all submitted images before they are used on our platform.
All Partners:
Acceptable Images/Videos:
- Product in a branded setting: Photo/Video of the client's product displayed with a PGA Tour player or using the product in a relevant context. *Preferred with PGA Tour Player
- Brand alignment: Images and videos should align with our brand's aesthetic, tone, and messaging, and be free of clutter or distractions.
- Captured Image: An image captured directly from a camera or other device with minimal post-production edits. High-quality, clear, well lit images.
Unacceptable Images/Videos:
- Modified images: We will not accept images with added text, or logos, or that have been created using an editing software.
- Standalone product images: Featuring only a product without any reference to our brand or sport.
- No competing brands: Content should not contain logos or branding from different companies or competitors outside of athlete’s uniform. *Including non-PGA Tour golf courses, events, and players
- Low-quality images: Blurry, pixelated, or poorly lit photos.