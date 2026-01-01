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App Co-Presenting Sponsorship

What are you getting?

  • 50% SOV PGA Tour App Co-Presenting Sponsor.
  • In-App loading screen creative for mobile and tablet devices. Opportunities include; full-bleed images and short video that aligns with the PGA Tour brand.
  • Constant in-app ‘presented by’ logo in the upper-right corner, excluding Player Profile pages.

In-App Presented By Logo
Desktop150x36
Mobile88x31
File Type.png, .svg. eps

Full-Bleed Image Creative

  • PGA Tour team will review the file provided to ensure imagery meets brand guidelines, please allow additional lead time for any edits needed.
  • Use PSD template below to review the cropping area for all device types.
  • Final Image dimenions: (4128 x 5504)
  • File Type: .PNG

Full-Bleed Video Creative

  • PGA Tour team will review the file provided to ensure imagery meets brand guidelines, please allow additional lead time for any edits needed.
  • Video must be exactly 3 seconds. (9:16 aspect ratio preferred).
  • Final video dimenions: (3096 x 4128)
  • File Type: .MP4

Additional Notes:

Creative Versions: Client is allowed up to three creatives to rotate at a time.

Lead time: 1 month


Image/Video Rules and Guidelines:

The PGA Tour team will add the center-aligned PGA Tour logo and client’s “presented by logo” once the image/video has been provided. By adhering to these guidelines, clients can submit images and videos that effectively showcase their brand and products while maintaining consistency with our brand identity.

*Please note that the PGA Tour will review and approve all submitted images before they are used on our platform.


All Partners:

Acceptable Images/Videos:

  • Product in a branded setting: Photo/Video of the client's product displayed with a PGA Tour player or using the product in a relevant context. *Preferred with PGA Tour Player
  • Brand alignment: Images and videos should align with our brand's aesthetic, tone, and messaging, and be free of clutter or distractions.
  • Captured Image: An image captured directly from a camera or other device with minimal post-production edits. High-quality, clear, well lit images.

Unacceptable Images/Videos:

  • Modified images: We will not accept images with added text, or logos, or that have been created using an editing software.
  • Standalone product images: Featuring only a product without any reference to our brand or sport.
  • No competing brands: Content should not contain logos or branding from different companies or competitors outside of athlete’s uniform. *Including non-PGA Tour golf courses, events, and players
  • Low-quality images: Blurry, pixelated, or poorly lit photos.
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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