WiretoWire: Cameron Smith's major moment, Chez Reavie reels in Barracuda

CAMERON SMITH WINS THE 150TH OPEN, CHEZ REAVIE WINS BARRACUDA

The 150th Open at St. Andrews was seemingly destined for the history books, and the competition at the Home of Golf delivered at every turn. Australia’s Cameron Smith authored the final chapter with six back-nine birdies Sunday and a pivotal up-and-down par on the famed Road Hole par-4 17th, carding a final-round, 8-under 64 for a one-stroke victory over Cameron Young and two clear of 54-hole co-leader Rory McIlroy, whose quest to snap an eight-year major championship drought came up short with 18 consecutive two-putts on Sunday. Smith trailed by four strokes into the final round and remained three back at the turn, but the mullet-sporting 28-year-old captured the Claret Jug with the lowest final-nine score (30) by a winner in Open history. His 20-under total ties the lowest 72-hole score to par in major championship history, and he joins Jack Nicklaus (1978) as the only players to win THE PLAYERS Championship and The Open in the same season. Nicklaus’ 1978 Open triumph occurred at the Old Course, as well. Smith earns 600 FedExCup points and moves to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings behind Scottie Scheffler. He was visibly emotional upon accepting his title on a serene Scottish Sunday afternoon, but his mind was on some well-deserved festivities too. “I’m definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing,” Smith said of the Claret Jug. “That’s for sure.”

Chez Reavie earned his third PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Barracuda Championship, recording 43 points in the TOUR’s only Modified Stableford scoring event, one point clear of Alex Noren. Reavie, 40, moves from No. 101 to No. 49 on the FedExCup standings, 300 points accrued, and secures full TOUR status through 2024. “It’s nerve-wracking, it’s exciting, it’s frustrating, it’s all the emotions,” said Reavie of back-nine Sunday contention on TOUR. “But I love it.””

WOODS’ EMOTIONAL WEEK AT ST. ANDREWS

Tiger Woods missed the cut at The Open at St. Andrews, but the memories will endure not only for the fans attending and those watching, but also for him . Woods, who has won two Claret Jugs at the Home of Golf, shot rounds of 78-75 to miss the cut by nine shots. It was still an impressive effort considering his recent health issues and determination to play in what might have been his final Open at St. Andrews. Woods walked over the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole, raised his hat to the fans, and saw Rory McIlroy on the first hole tip his hat toward him. A few Tiger tears fell. “The fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling,” Woods said. “I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. …They understand what golf's all about and what it takes to be an Open champion.”

TWIN CITIES TOUR TAKEOVER 3M FIRST LOOK



Cameron Champ returns to defend his title at the 3M Open as the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 season inches closer to an exciting conclusion. John Deere Classic winner J.T. Poston hopes to extend his recent run of good play while Hideki Matsuyama is one of six major champions teeing it up . Rookie of the Year candidates Davis Riley and Sahith Theegala are looking for their breakthrough victories. Riley sits 23rd in the FedExCup standings while Theegala is 38th. TPC Twin Cities is an Arnold Palmer design which opened in 2000 and is a par 71 that plays to 7,431 yards. Just three events remain in the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Regular Season; FedExCup points are at a premium. The winner in the Twin Cities will take home 500 FedExCup points .