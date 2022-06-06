WiretoWire: Billy Horschel closes in style at Muirfield Village

BILLY HORSCHEL EARNS SEVENTH TOUR TITLE AT THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Billy Horschel missed the cut at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, but a pep talk from wife Brittany on their Saturday flight home provided a spark. “She said, ‘Would you rather make the cut, finish middle of the pack … or go home, work with T.A. (coach Todd Anderson) and have a chance to win at Memorial?’” The inquiry proved prophetic, as Horschel authored a 13-under total at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for a four-stroke win over Aaron Wise at Muirfield Village GC. Horschel used a 7-under 65 on a tricky Saturday to gain separation from the field, and he kept his distance with a final-round 72. The 2014 FedExCup champion earns his seventh TOUR title – also his first individual stroke-play win since 2017 – and he accrues 550 FedExCup points, moving to No. 10 in the season-long standings . A 53-foot eagle on No. 15 Sunday allowed Horschel to soak in the moment over the final three holes, made sweeter by the attendance of his wife, parents and three kids – who raced onto No. 18 green to ask, “Did Daddy win?” As evidenced by Horschel’s congratulatory handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus, indeed he did.

TOUR RETURNS TO CANADA

The RBC Canadian Open returns to the PGA TOUR schedule after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TOUR will take over Toronto as the best players in the world get their first look at St. George's Golf and Country Club since it last hosted in 2010. FedExCup leader and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the expansive field while Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title from 2019. Other big names making the trip include PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, THE PLAYERS champion Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry (who finished T2 in 2019), Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed. Nearly two dozen Canadians will tee it up at their national Open, led by Corey Conners, the top-ranked Canadian in the FedExCup standings . The winner of the RBC Canadian Open will receive 500 FedExCup points.

