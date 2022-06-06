-
WiretoWire: Billy Horschel closes in style at Muirfield Village
June 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
BILLY HORSCHEL EARNS SEVENTH TOUR TITLE AT THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Billy Horschel missed the cut at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, but a pep talk from wife Brittany on their Saturday flight home provided a spark. “She said, ‘Would you rather make the cut, finish middle of the pack … or go home, work with T.A. (coach Todd Anderson) and have a chance to win at Memorial?’” The inquiry proved prophetic, as Horschel authored a 13-under total at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for a four-stroke win over Aaron Wise at Muirfield Village GC. Horschel used a 7-under 65 on a tricky Saturday to gain separation from the field, and he kept his distance with a final-round 72. The 2014 FedExCup champion earns his seventh TOUR title – also his first individual stroke-play win since 2017 – and he accrues 550 FedExCup points, moving to No. 10 in the season-long standings. A 53-foot eagle on No. 15 Sunday allowed Horschel to soak in the moment over the final three holes, made sweeter by the attendance of his wife, parents and three kids – who raced onto No. 18 green to ask, “Did Daddy win?” As evidenced by Horschel’s congratulatory handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus, indeed he did.
The RBC Canadian Open returns to the PGA TOUR schedule after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TOUR will take over Toronto as the best players in the world get their first look at St. George's Golf and Country Club since it last hosted in 2010. FedExCup leader and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the expansive field while Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title from 2019. Other big names making the trip include PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, THE PLAYERS champion Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry (who finished T2 in 2019), Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed. Nearly two dozen Canadians will tee it up at their national Open, led by Corey Conners, the top-ranked Canadian in the FedExCup standings. The winner of the RBC Canadian Open will receive 500 FedExCup points.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
MIC CHECK
“I think I kind of blacked out for a second when it went in … to kind of see it go over the lip and fall in, I just – you've got pure joy as a reaction there. Again, I blacked out. I'm not sure exactly what happened.” - Adam Hadwin on his reaction following his hole-in-one on No. 16 in the second round at Muirfield Village.
BY THE NUMBERS
49 - Billy Horschel played a stretch of 49 consecutive holes without a bogey or worse en route to his win at the Memorial Tournament.
6 - This will be the sixth time that St. George’s Golf & Country Club has hosted the RBC Canadian Open, with Sweden’s Carl Pettersson winning the last iteration in 2010.
1 - Wins on the Korn Ferry Tour for Davis Thompson after he claimed the REX Hospital Open.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
This Week Name Points 1. Scottie Scheffler 3,142
2. Sam Burns 2,101 3.
Cameron Smith 1,663
4. Patrick Cantlay 1,580 5.
Justin Thomas 1,568
6.
Hideki Matsuyama 1,544
7. Max Homa 1,535 8.
Jordan Spieth 1,404
9.
Jon Rahm
1,353
10.
Billy Horschel
1,334
