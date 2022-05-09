WiretoWire: Max Homa notches fourth PGA TOUR win

TWICE AS NICE FOR HOMA AT WELLS FARGO

Forgive Max Homa if he was a little emotional Sunday. He and his wife Lacey recently found out that they would be having their first child, and then he went out and won the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time and earned his fourth PGA TOUR win. “I feel like life’s good,” Homa said. “I’ve got a good life, and I’m playing some good golf.” It was the fourth TOUR win for the 31-year-old Homa and his second this season following a victory at the Fortinet Championship in September in Napa, California. On Sunday, Homa battled the cold, wet conditions better than anyone in the field and finished with a final-round, 2-under 68 to win by two shots over Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley. Homa moved up 14 spots to No. 6 in the FedExCup standings after picking up 500 points. “Sometimes my life feels too good to be true and this is one of those cases,” Homa said.

TOUR TAKES ON TEXAS

FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which features seven of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. K.H. Lee, who won at TPC Craig Ranch last year for his first PGA TOUR title, returns to defend . RBC Heritage champion Jordan Spieth, twice a winner in his native Texas but never at the AT&T Byron Nelson, also returns after a break. Justin Thomas is looking for his first victory of the season. The 2017 FedExCup champ has six top-10 finishes in 11 starts this season. Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama are teeing it up on TOUR for the first time since the Masters. Dustin Johnson is in action for the first time since getting married to Paulina Gretzky while Xander Schauffele is making his AT&T Byron Nelson debut. TPC Craig Ranch is a par 72 and plays to 7,468 yards. The course, which has also hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, made its debut as a PGA TOUR host in 2021. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.

THE TURN