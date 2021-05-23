-
Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship
May 23, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson closed out a two-shot win at Kiawah Island with his brother Tim alongside to win the PGA Championship. Mickelson became the oldest men’s major winner, besting Julius Boros, who was 48 at the 1968 PGA.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (6 degrees @5.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (47.9 inches)
2-wood: TaylorMade “Original One” Mini Driver (11.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
4-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Irons: Callaway X21 UT Proto (19 degrees @20.5, 25), Callaway Apex MB ‘21 (small groove) (6-PW)
Shafts: (16) MCA MMT 105 TX, KBS Tour V 125 S+
Wedges: Callaway PM Grind ’19 “Raw” (52-12@50, 55-12, 60-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 125 S+
Putter: Odyssey Milled Blade “Phil Mickelson"
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X (Triple Track)
Grips: Golf Pride MCC