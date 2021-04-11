×
    Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Masters Tournament

    Hideki Matsuyama's journey to the PGA TOUR

Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters and became Japan's first men's major champion. Take a look inside his bag and check out the clubs he used to get it done.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees, flat)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

matsuyama-witb-847-2

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD TP 9 TX

Utility: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3)
Shaft: True Temper Elevate Tour X100

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

matsuyama-witb-847-1

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52-10, 56-8 @57.5, 60-08 @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (S400 in 52)

matsuyama-witb-847-3

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Grip: Lamkin Deep-Etched Full Cord

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Grips: Iomic X

