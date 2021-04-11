-
Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Masters Tournament
April 11, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Hideki Matsuyama's journey to the PGA TOUR
Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters and became Japan's first men's major champion. Take a look inside his bag and check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees, flat)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD TP 9 TX
Utility: TaylorMade SIM UDI (3)
Shaft: True Temper Elevate Tour X100
Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52-10, 56-8 @57.5, 60-08 @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (S400 in 52)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Grip: Lamkin Deep-Etched Full Cord
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Grips: Iomic X