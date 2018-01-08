×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
0 °F >
×
Loading...
Charity
Charity
More Info
Past Champions
Past Champions
Results
Sponsors
Sponsors
LEARN MORE
2021 TICKETS
We're excited to announce that tickets are now on sale to the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Tickets start as low as $30. Come watch the best players compete to conquer the world at TPC Southwind.
BUY NOW
The Peabody Getaway Package
Enjoy a special getaway package for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational! Make it a getaway weekend to come see the stars and stay at the historic Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis.
LEARN MORE BUY NOW
THE PIT Returns This Summer!
The Pit features four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous.
READ MORE
HEALTH & SAFETY
The health and safety of everyone involved with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational remains our top priority. The tournament and the PGA TOUR have established an extensive set of health and safety measures, in conjunction with CDC guidelines, to promote a safe environment and a quality experience on the golf course.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
Justin Thomas

2020 Champion

Justin Thomas

13-under 267

Thomas shot 13-under 267 (66-70-66-65) for four rounds at TPC Southwind, good for a three-shot victory over Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis.

Profile Scorecard
Justin Thomas wins by three shots at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

News
CONNECT WITH PGA TOUR

© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.

Web.com is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Web.com Tour logo with permission.