TICKETS REFUND POLICY

On Thursday March 12, 2020, the PGA TOUR announced the cancellation of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Original ticket purchasers will be refunded by their original method of purchase. Please see below for details.

GENERAL ADMISSION GROUNDS AND ULTRA CLUB TICKETS

For purchases made through www.delltechnologiesmatchplay.com via Ticketmaster, a refund will be issued automatically from Ticketmaster. Refunds should be received within 7-10 days. To check on the status, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/returns.html or call (800-653-8000).



For General Admission Grounds or ULTRA Club purchases made through Account Manager, by phone, or through the PGA TOUR APP, a refund will be issued automatically. To check on the status of your refund, please fill out the form below. Please note: if you purchased a ticket via the phone or the PGA TOUR App, Ticketmaster representatives will not be able to provide an update on the status of your refund.



For purchases made through third party purchases (i.e. StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, etc.) please reach out to the agency where the ticket was purchased.



Refunds will only be issued to the original purchaser.

HOSPITALITY BUYERS

Your sales representatives will be reaching out in the coming weeks with next steps.



For all other questions, please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com



