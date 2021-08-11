MOBILE TICKETING HELP

ACCESSING & MANAGING MOBILE TICKETS

All tickets for the TOUR Championship will be digitally delivered. When arriving at East Lake Golf Club, fans should have their mobile tickets pulled up on their phones with the QR code(s) ready to be scanned.

The TOUR Championship offers its ticketholders mobile ticketing management tools in Account Manager. This platform provides tools to allow ticketholders to send tickets to clients, friends and family through mobile devices. Immediately after ordering online, tickets will be delivered to the email address provided. Please see below for step-by-step instructions on accessing, transferring, and saving your tickets.

ACCESSING YOUR MOBILE TICKETS

To access your mobile tickets, follow the steps below using your mobile device

1) Visit tourchampionship.com/ticketaccountmanager from your mobile device preferred internet browser

2) Tap the ‘Profile Icon’ in the top right corner and login with your information used to accept tickets

3) Tap ‘Ticket Dashboard’

4) Select the day and ticket you are trying to access, then once the QR code populates you can add to your mobile wallet

Upon arrival to the TOUR Championship, make sure you have your tickets pulled up in your mobile wallet and ready to be scanned.

For further instruction regarding your mobile tickets and the Account Manager tool, please contact the PGA TOUR Ticket Support team at ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or 1-800-404-7887.