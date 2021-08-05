Official Fan Guide

GENERAL INFORMATION

Gate Times

Wednesday – 9:00AM

Thursday – 10:00AM

Friday – 10:00AM

Saturday – 10:00AM

Sunday – 10:00AM

Will Call

Wednesday: 9:00AM – 3:00PM

Thursday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Friday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Saturday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Sunday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM

We strongly encourage clients to send tickets to their guests prior to the event. If you choose to utilize last minute ticket pickup, there will be two Will Call locations. Please confirm how your guest will be arriving to the event before you determine which Will Call the tickets will be left at. A photo ID is required to pick up tickets from Will Call.

Glenwood Will Call

The Glenwood Will Call is utilized by all spectators that have parked in General Public Parking and arriving via the tournament provided shuttles. There will be a Ticket Sales and Will Call office available for spectators at this gate.

Shuttle will drop off at the Glenwood entrance with access to the Glenwood Will Call. If utilizing public parking and expecting to pick up tickets at will call, please confirm that your tickets will be left at the Glenwood Will Call.



Alston Will Call

The Alston Will Call is utilized by all spectators that arrive via corporate provided shuttles or choose to park in the neighborhoods around East Lake. There will be a Ticket Sales and Will Call office available for spectators at this gate.



Uber Gate

The Uber Gate will NOT have a Ticket Sales and Will Call office available, spectators will be directed to the Alston Gate for any ticketing needs.

Inclement Weather Policy

Observe the leaderboards throughout the golf course for "Weather Warning" signs that will appear if the Championship becomes aware of inclement weather moving into the area. Should this warning appear, spectators are advised to take precautions and seek shelter PRIOR to play being suspended. If the siren sounds, put down your umbrella and seek shelter immediately. Avoid the following: Bleachers, tall or isolated trees, high places, open fields, golf carts, bodies of water and metal or wire fences. Prior to arriving at the championship, please tune to local news stations and media outlets for updates or possible delays.

Mobile Device Policy

• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

• Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

• No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

• Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week.

• Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

• Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.

• All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed.

• Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.

Prohibited Items

In an effort to create the best environment for the competition and our spectators, click here to see the following items will not be allowed onto the grounds. Please avoid any inconvenience by leaving these items at home or in your vehicles. Please be prepared to submit yourself and personal items to inspection.