Official Fan Guide

Everything you need to know before coming to the 2021 TOUR Championship
Daily grounds tickets are still available for purchase! Per the TOUR Championship’s Youth Ticket Program, up to two youth 15 and under are admitted free per ticketed adult.
The TOUR Championship has gone mobile! Follow the below steps to manage your tickets via your mobile device.
1) Visit and log in to the TOUR Championship tickets page
2) Download your ticket(s) to your mobile wallet
Upon arrival, make sure you have your tickets pulled up in your mobile wallet and ready to be scanned.
The top-30 players in the FedExCup standings through the previous week’s BMW Championship officially qualify for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta. To determine the FedExCup champion in Atlanta, the PGA TOUR institutes a strokes-based bonus system (Starting FedExCup Strokes) related to the FedExCup standings through the BMW Championship.
The FedExCup points leader after the first two Playoffs events will begin the TOUR Championship at 10-under par. The next four players will start at 8-under through 5-under, respectively. The next five will begin at 4-under, regressing by one stroke per five players until those ranked Nos. 26-30 start at even par.
Wednesday, September 1: TOUR Championship Charity Challenge
GOLF Channel: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (ET)
Thursday, September 2: Round 1 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM (ET)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (ET)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM (ET)
Friday, September 3: Round 2 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM (ET)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (ET)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM (ET)
Saturday, September 4: Round 3 of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM (ET)
GOLF Channel: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM (ET)
NBC: 2:30 PM - 7:00 PM (ET)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM (ET)
Sunday, September 5: Final Round of Competition
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups: 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM (ET)
GOLF Channel: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM (ET)
NBC: 1:30 PM - 6:00 PM (ET)
PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM (ET)
Please be advised that air times are subject to change.
It’s amazing the access fans have with just a grounds ticket. Here are the venues anyone can pop in and check out!
SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company
Take a stroll through the SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company near the 15th and 14th greens, where shade sails, lounge furniture and misters will keep guests cool as they watch the telecast on the big screen. While they’re there, fans can grab a bite from Universal Joint and Henri’s Bakery! After lunch, the PGA TOUR Fan Shop is there to handle all shopping needs! For a selfie suggestion, snap a photo with the Payne Stewart Award, which is annually awarded during TOUR Championship week to the player who exhibits the values of character, charity and sportsmanship.
Have the kids in tow? Well, in partnership with the Georgia Aquarium, fans will get to see and interact with some of the animals that can be found within the Southern Company River Scout Gallery at the Georgia Aquarium. Animals expected to make an appearance include the ball python, box turtles and more.
Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge
Located within the SO Cool Zone in the largest fan hub on course – and sure to be popular among the thirsty crowd – the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge will be open to all spectators, ages 21 and over. New in 2021, the TOUR Championship has unveiled three unique tournament cocktails.
These tournament cocktails, with such carefully chose ingredients to maximize flavor (listed below), deserves to be served in an equally grand cup and fans can enjoy it that way in a one-of-a-kind TOUR Championship Yeti tumbler! – , which is available in all public bars on course.
• Elijah Craig Bourbon, Coke Zero Sugar
• Maestro Dobel Tequila, Topochico, Lime
• Tito’s Vodka, AHA Peach and Honey
Coca-Cola Fan Lounge
Proud Partner Coca-Cola is bringing back its front-nine fan area open to all ticketholders dubbed the Coca-Cola Fan Lounge. Located adjacent to the 8th green, the Coca-Cola Fan Lounge is a tented structure with stadium views of the 8th green equipped with several fan activations and games.
Fans will have quite the selection for food in this venue, with Pit Boss BBQ and Go Dog! providing some of their famous creations.
Peachtree Porch
The Peachtree Porch and its viewing platform overlooking the 8th fairway is back at the TOUR Championship with its picturesque views. Located within the Peachtree Porch, the Meiomi Wine Lounge, fans 21 and older can relax and enjoy a glass of wine from the Official Wine of the PGA TOUR while watching the best players from around the globe compete on one of the most exciting holes at East Lake Golf Club.
The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel
Come to cool off and stay for the spectacular views of the Practice Range and the historic East Lake Clubhouse. Located near the 16th tee and directly across from the Practice Range, the Maestro Dobel Deck will offer spectators a unique perspective as the world’s best players warm up prior to their tee time. A covered patio built overlooking the pond will feature a Maestro Dobel Bar along with a large concessions area, outdoor seating, televisions to keep up with the telecast and charging stations.
Back Nine Brews
The TOUR Championship is proud to once again announce the return of Back Nine Brews, a craft beer destination located in close proximity to the Uber Entry adjacent to the 13th fairway. Several games and activities will be available for fans to enjoy at this outdoor get-together.
For a bite to eat, D Boca N Boca and their authentic Mexican fare will be the featured food partner in this area.
Shaded Bleachers sponsored by MD Anderson
There will be plenty of shade for fans to enjoy while on site at the TOUR Championship, and thanks to MD Anderson, that shade will extend to several fan bleachers that are open to the public!
LOCATIONS – 1st tee, Practice Range, 15th Green
PGA TOUR Fan Shop
Located inside the SO Cool Zone adjacent to the 14th fairway and 15th green, fans will immediately flock to the PGA TOUR Fan Shop where they can stock up on the newest TOUR Championship gear as well as the unique and sought-after ATL-FedExCup branded designs.
Spectators of all ages who attend Wednesday’s practice round will be treated to a unique exhibition with the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge making its return in 2021 after debuting during the spectator-less 2020 TOUR Championship. Former NFL standouts Warrick Dunn and Andruw Jones will compete alongside LPGA Tour star Mariah Stackhouse and 2021 Payne Stewart Award recipient and 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose in a nine-hole match on the back nine at East Lake Golf Club to help raise much-needed funds for the TOUR Championship’s charitable beneficiaries.
The televised match will be broadcast on PGA TOUR Live and simulcast on Golf Channel from 3-5 p.m. ET and will be supported by the TOUR Championship’s Proud Partners Coca-Cola and Southern Company along with several local Atlanta partners.
The TOUR Championship looks forward to welcoming back spectators to East Lake Golf Club for the PGA TOUR season finale. As we return to a sense of normalcy, there are still several health & safety policies in place to protect all constituents on site at the tournament.
Masks/Face Coverings
Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
Per CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.
Unvaccinated Individuals:
Per CDC guidelines, unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors at all times and outdoors when they cannot be social distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations.
RIDESHARE
To make sure riders arrive at the correct parking lot for Uber Gate, fans can simply type in “TOUR Championship” or “East Lake Golf Club” as their destination, and they will be automatically dropped off at the Uber Gate.
Fans can also use this address as their drop-off location: 307 2nd Ave Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317.
Gate Times
Wednesday – 9:00AM
Thursday – 10:00AM
Friday – 10:00AM
Saturday – 10:00AM
Sunday – 10:00AM
Will Call
Wednesday: 9:00AM – 3:00PM
Thursday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM
Friday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM
Saturday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM
Sunday: 10:00AM – 4:00PM
We strongly encourage clients to send tickets to their guests prior to the event. If you choose to utilize last minute ticket pickup, there will be two Will Call locations. Please confirm how your guest will be arriving to the event before you determine which Will Call the tickets will be left at. A photo ID is required to pick up tickets from Will Call.
Glenwood Will Call
The Glenwood Will Call is utilized by all spectators that have parked in General Public Parking and arriving via the tournament provided shuttles. There will be a Ticket Sales and Will Call office available for spectators at this gate.
Shuttle will drop off at the Glenwood entrance with access to the Glenwood Will Call. If utilizing public parking and expecting to pick up tickets at will call, please confirm that your tickets will be left at the Glenwood Will Call.
Alston Will Call
The Alston Will Call is utilized by all spectators that arrive via corporate provided shuttles or choose to park in the neighborhoods around East Lake. There will be a Ticket Sales and Will Call office available for spectators at this gate.
Uber Gate
The Uber Gate will NOT have a Ticket Sales and Will Call office available, spectators will be directed to the Alston Gate for any ticketing needs.
Inclement Weather Policy
Observe the leaderboards throughout the golf course for "Weather Warning" signs that will appear if the Championship becomes aware of inclement weather moving into the area. Should this warning appear, spectators are advised to take precautions and seek shelter PRIOR to play being suspended. If the siren sounds, put down your umbrella and seek shelter immediately. Avoid the following: Bleachers, tall or isolated trees, high places, open fields, golf carts, bodies of water and metal or wire fences. Prior to arriving at the championship, please tune to local news stations and media outlets for updates or possible delays.
Mobile Device Policy
• Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.
• Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout tournament week.
• Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.
• No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).
• Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout tournament week.
• Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.
• Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.
• All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed.
• Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.
Prohibited Items
