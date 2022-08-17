It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
We are excited to introduce the all-new Comcast Business Pavilion at the 2022 TOUR Championship! Located to the player right of 10 tee near the Media Center, this tech-enabled experience is designed to help businesses keep up with their day-to-day while on the golf course and make connections that keep them future ready.
Enjoy a relaxed, climate-controlled environment where PGA TOUR sponsors, partners and corporate guests can host a business meeting, take a private phone call, check emails, and stay connected during the tournament.
www.comcastbusinesspavilion.com
Proper Credentials Required. If you have any questions on how to register, please email: ComcastBusinessEvents@comcast.com
