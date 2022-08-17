  • Comcast Business Pavilion

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 05: A view of the 18th green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 05: A view of the 18th green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...