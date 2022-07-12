Parking and Transportation

1904 Club Valet

If you have a 1904 Club Valet pass, parking will be located at the East Lake Golf Club parking lot. You will be directed where to go upon arrival.

Admission Options

Alston Gate - Utilized by all spectators parked in 1904 Club Valet, East Lake neighborhoods or arriving via your company-provided shuttles.

Glenwood Gate - Utilized by all spectators that have parked in Public Parking and arriving via the tournament provided shuttles. Public Parking location will be located at Georgia World Congress Center. Public parking passes can be purchased at tourchampionship.com.

Rideshare Gate - Rideshare drop offs/pickups will be located at the Drew Charter School parking lot and will have a short walk to the Rideshare Gate on the 13th fairway. To utilize rideshare for the event, enter “TOUR Championship” as the destination. The pickup location will be located at the Drew Charter School parking lot.

Drew Charter School Address: 300 E Lake Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA 30317