Hospitality Information

Hospitality Info

Hospitality Invite

Click here to download the hospitality invite.

Q&A

Q: Is my 1904 Club ticket good for the grounds?

A: Yes. The ticket that admits you inside the gate and 1904 Club is also valid on the grounds and for all public venues on site.

Q: Do my guests need a ticket for the practice round on Wednesday?

A: Beginning Wednesday, August 24 - Sunday, August 28, all spectators must have a ticket to be granted access inside the gates and 1904 Club.

Q: Can I bring items/ boxes into the tournament during the week?

A: No, any items larger than 6" x 6" x 6" will not be allowed inside the tournament.

Q: Can I bring my laptop/ tablet into the tournament?

A: Laptops must be approved PRIOR to the event. You will need an approved bag tag to be allowed entry with your laptop. Please contact Kaitlyn Doe at kaitlyndoe@pgatourhq.com or 404.370.8383 for inquiries.

Q: Can children access the 1904 Club without a ticket?

A: You MUST have a ticket to enter the 1904 Club.

Q: Who should I direct any questions/ concerns to before or during the event?

A:

Kaitlyn Doe

Tournament Services Manager

kaitlyndoe@pgatourhq.com

404.370.8383

Kristi Lee Fowlks

Tournament Services Manager

kristileefowlks@pgatourhq.com

503.320.4317