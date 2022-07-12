Hospitality Information

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
1904 Club
Click here to download the hospitality invite.
Q: Is my 1904 Club ticket good for the grounds?
A: Yes. The ticket that admits you inside the gate and 1904 Club is also valid on the grounds and for all public venues on site.
Q: Do my guests need a ticket for the practice round on Wednesday?
A: Beginning Wednesday, August 24 - Sunday, August 28, all spectators must have a ticket to be granted access inside the gates and 1904 Club.
Q: Can I bring items/ boxes into the tournament during the week?
A: No, any items larger than 6" x 6" x 6" will not be allowed inside the tournament.
Q: Can I bring my laptop/ tablet into the tournament?
A: Laptops must be approved PRIOR to the event. You will need an approved bag tag to be allowed entry with your laptop. Please contact Kaitlyn Doe at kaitlyndoe@pgatourhq.com or 404.370.8383 for inquiries.
Q: Can children access the 1904 Club without a ticket?
A: You MUST have a ticket to enter the 1904 Club.
Q: Who should I direct any questions/ concerns to before or during the event?
A:
Kaitlyn Doe
Tournament Services Manager
kaitlyndoe@pgatourhq.com
404.370.8383
Kristi Lee Fowlks
Tournament Services Manager
kristileefowlks@pgatourhq.com
503.320.4317
All tickets and parking passes for the 1904 Club and the TOUR Championship will be mobile. For any questions on downloading or transferring your tickets please contact Ticket Support at 1.800.404.7887.
All-inclusive bars will be available on course for 1904 Club guests at the following locations: 7 Green, 16 Fairway, and the Lakeside Terrace near 9 Green.
The 1904 Club has a full time Concierge Service to assist with any of your planning needs. If you have any questions about the 1904 Club, please contact Kaitlyn Doe or Kristi Lee Fowlks.
