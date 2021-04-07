TICKET FAQ

How can I purchase tickets to THE NORTHERN TRUST?

Tickets to this year’s tournament can be purchased online at THENORTHERNTRUST.com.

Can I print my tickets at home or have them mailed to me?

No, all tickets are now digital and will be scanned from your smartphone.

What is your ticket policy for youth and military?

With health and safety for all fans remaining our top priority, THE NORTHERN TRUST is not currently offering free ticketing programs, including youth and military tickets. As we get closer to the tournament, we will update with more information and availability.

Where can I buy my parking pass or ferry ticket?

Parking and transportation information is not yet available. Once the plans are finalized, this information will be made available right here at THENORTHERNTRUST.com.

What is the best way to get to THE 2021 NORTHERN TRUST?

One of the best ways to get to the tournament this summer will be through rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.). A special rideshare drop off area will be set up by the East entrance near the Clubhouse and ferry dock.

Will the gate entrances remain the same as last year?

No, several entrances have changed. There are only two main entrances for this year’s tournament, the West Entrance on Caven Point Road and the East Entrance at the Clubhouse boat dock. Please note that the former rideshare entrance by the 8th Tee and the former general ferry entrance at Port Liberte will not be used this year.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about accessing my digital tickets?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 800-404-7887

What health and safety protocols will I have to follow while at the tournament?

THE NORTHERN TRUST will continue to work with local and state government, health officials, and PGA TOUR Headquarters to ensure a safe environment for all fans. More information on specific health and safety protocols for THE NORTHERN TRUST will be made available as we get closer to the tournament this August. Please visit www.pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo for the current fan safety guide that is in effect at all PGA TOUR events.