It was the 22nd victory of his PGA TOUR career, and he never made it look easier. Johnson won his fifth FedExCup Playoffs event -- tied with Rory McIlroy for most -- and now leads the FedExCup standings and also returned to No. 1 in the world. He finished at 30-under 254.
