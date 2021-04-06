×
2021 Tickets
Experience the action this summer when the world's best golfers return to Liberty National Golf Club for the first event of the PGA TOUR's season-ending FedExCup Playoffs.
Parking & Transportation
General Parking will be located in Downtown Jersey City near the Jersey City Medical Center. From the parking lot, a shuttle will provide transportation to the West Entrance. General Parking passes must be purchased online, they cannot be purchased in person.
2021 FEDEXCUP SEASON STANDINGS

RANK THIS
WEEK		 RANK LAST
WEEK		 PLAYER
NAME		 Events Points # of Wins # of Top-10s Points behind Lead Reset Points
1 1 Collin Morikawa 19 2,136 2 8 0 --
2 2 Jordan Spieth 21 2,072 1 9 64 --
3 3 Patrick Cantlay 20 2,014 2 5 122 --
4 4 Jon Rahm 19 2,003 1 12 133 --
5 5 Harris English 22 1,899 2 7 237 --
Dustin Johnson

2020 Champion

Dustin Johnson

30-under 254

It was the 22nd victory of his PGA TOUR career, and he never made it look easier. Johnson won his fifth FedExCup Playoffs event -- tied with Rory McIlroy for most -- and now leads the FedExCup standings and also returned to No. 1 in the world. He finished at 30-under 254.

Dustin Johnson’s Round 4 highlights from THE NORTHERN TRUST

THE NORTHERN TRUST NEWS
