Aloha! You are cordially invited to join us for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Pro-Am. This prestigious event features one of the most elite fields in golf. A limited number of Pro-Am spots are available, so register now and secure your entry.
For further information, call 808-665-9160 or email maxnovena@pgatourhq.com.
