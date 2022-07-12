Pro-Am Package

Aloha! You are cordially invited to join us for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Pro-Am. This prestigious event features one of the most elite fields in golf. A limited number of Pro-Am spots are available, so register now and secure your entry.

One entry in the 18-hole Am-Am Tournament (individual competition) on Tuesday, January 3 on The Bay Course

Invitation to Pro-Am Draw Party, hosted at Taverna, following the completion of the Am-Am on Tuesday, January 3

One Entry in the 18-hole Pro-Am Tournament (team competition, three amateurs with a professional) on Wednesday, January 4 on The Plantation Course VIP valet parking on Wednesday, January 4 for the Pro-Am Invitation to Pro-Am Awards Lu’au Party, hosted at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka’anapali, following the completion of the Pro-Am on Wednesday, January 4

Breakfast and lunch provided for Pro-Am participants on Wednesday, January 4

Use of the Bay Course driving range throughout the tournament week for the Pro-Am participant

Two tickets to the Lanai hospitality venue overlooking the 18 th hole Thursday through Sunday

hole Thursday through Sunday Premium gifting experience and team photo

For further information, call 808-665-9160 or email maxnovena@pgatourhq.com.