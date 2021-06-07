Today, Rocket Mortgage golf ambassador, reigning champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and PGA TOUR superstar Bryson DeChambeau drew attention to the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s mission of ensuring all Detroit residents are fully equipped with devices, internet and digital literacy. DeChambeau, Farner and a number of local media members stepped into the tee box at Detroit Golf Club’s 15th hole.

The group took turns hitting shots at the green, which was outfitted with the stylistic “Rocket O.” Each shot within that target resulted in a $1,000 donation to human-I-T, a Connect 313 nonprofit partner that repairs and refurbishes old electronics to sell at a subsidized cost to communities with limited access to technology. This opportunity will aid in sourcing 20,000 devices, each costing less than $50 for qualifying Detroiters when the EBB’s one-time $100 subsidy is applied.

While only three golf shots made it in the target, Rocket Companies upped the ante and donated a total of $5,000 to the program.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is more than a premier PGA TOUR event – it is a powerful force for good that will allow us to bridge the digital divide in Detroit once and for all,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Our Changing the Course initiative aims to ensure every Detroiter has access to the internet, technology and digital literacy programming within a 10-minute walk of their home, and we’re grateful to Bryson DeChambeau for helping us move closer to that goal.”

The City of Detroit Office of Digital Inclusion, which helps oversee the citywide, data-driven digital inclusion strategy, was instrumental in sourcing the partners and launching the overall campaign.

“We are proud of EBB 313, which will directly connect Detroiters with opportunity – the opportunity to access telemedicine, job training, education and so much more,” said Joshua Edmonds, the City of Detroit Director of Digital Inclusion. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take a giant leap forward in making Detroit a national model for digital inclusion, and we encourage Detroiters to act quickly and receive vital access to the internet and technology.”

Connect 313 is working to identify local nonprofits located throughout Detroit to support residents as they complete the application on the EBB portal. The initial organizations partnering for the campaign launch include Brilliant Detroit – Cody Rouge, Brilliant Detroit – Southwest Detroit, Mission City: City Covenant Church, Brilliant Detroit – Morningside, Friends of Parkside, Brilliant Detroit – Dexter-Linwood and Franklin-Write Settlements Inc. Residents should contact the nonprofit nearest them for assistance.

Provider partners for internet access currently include Access by AT&T, Internet Essential from Comcast, Detroit Community Technology Project, T-Mobile, Verizon and human-I-T. The EBB will continue operation until funding expires, so it is critical that Detroiters act quickly by calling (313)241-7618.

In 2020, the Rocket Mortgage Classic announced its multi-year Changing the Course initiative in conjunction with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage. During the first year of this initiative, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was able to invest $2.4 million to launch the Connect 313 Fund, which drives digital inclusion across Detroit.

Connect 313, whose fiduciary is the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, has since established a board of directors, held community elections to ensure that community voices are represented in key positions of leadership, launched its community ambassador program, opened four neighborhood technology hubs and distributed nearly 10,000 devices to Detroiters across the city.

“The past year has highlighted the continued need for connectivity and digital literacy, and we are proud to continue to scale our efforts to impact the lives of Detroiters for the better,” said Dr. Darienne Hudson, President and CEO of the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “We have assembled a community of stakeholders and supporters who share our passion for leveling the playing field and providing equitable access to opportunity.”

The Connect 313 Board of Directors was launched in March, with Farner serving as Board Chair and Mayor Mike Duggan serving as Vice Chair. Members of the board include Heidi Coates (Wayne State University), Brad Coulter (Matrix Human Services), Craig D’Agostini (Comcast), Eric Dietz (Huntington Bank), Lynette Dowler (DTE Energy), Dr. Carladenise Edwards (Henry Ford Health Systems), Dr. Darienne Hudson (United Way of Southeastern Michigan), Faye Nelson (W.K Kellogg Foundation), Kendra Quinlan (Accenture), Arn Tellem (Detroit Pistons), Nate Wallace (Knight Foundation), Brian Willson (Microsoft) and Lori Wingerter (General Motors), Margrit Allen (The Urban Alliance) and TeQuion Brookins (McGregor Fund) serve as community-elected board members.

In April, Connect 313 launched its first four neighborhood technology hubs in collaboration with Brilliant Detroit, located at Cody Rouge, Southwest, Morningside and Dexter-Linwood. At these technology hubs, residents have access to the devices, technology and digital literacy training they need for online education, telemedicine, employment resources and more.

Another strategic tactic employed by Connect 313 is its Community Ambassadors program. These Ambassadors across Detroit are local, trusted experts helping neighbors connect with the resources they need and are housed within trusted community partners. The Community Ambassadors will work closely with Connect 313 to elevate questions and concerns from residents, including attending meeting of neighborhood block clubs, City Council and other local events to represent the Connect 313 work, and walk residents through the process of signing up for resources such as subsidized internet plans.

The four initial partners housing Community Ambassadors will include Grandmont Rosedale Community Development Corporation, Bridging Communities, MACC Development and Eastside Community Network.

The Connect 313 Fund continues to focus on its four strategic pillars:

Collecting accurate neighborhood-level data on technology, internet access and digital resources. Building and supporting neighborhood technology hubs by investing in trusted community centers to grow technology resources. Empowering and financially supporting residents across the city to become digital literacy ambassadors in their respective neighborhoods. Coordinating city-wide fundraising and public advocacy for systemic change in digital inclusion.

The third-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held June 28-July 4, as the PGA TOUR’s only tournament ever within the city of Detroit returns to the historic Detroit Golf Club. Net proceeds of the tournament will continue to be directed to the Connect 313 Fund via the Rocket Giving Fund, the 501(c)(3) that manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

