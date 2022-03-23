Rocket Mortgage Classic Opens Registration for 2022 Volunteers

DETROIT (March 22, 2022) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced volunteer registration has opened for the 2022 tournament, taking place at the Detroit Golf Club July 26 - 31. The Rocket Mortgage Classic, which brings the PGA TOUR’s top golfers to Detroit, relies on the support and dedication of its volunteers who help oversee every aspect of the event. New and returning volunteers can register for limited available positions now by visiting RocketMortgageClassic.com, clicking “Tournament Info” and choosing “Volunteer.”

Volunteering at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be an exclusive experience for more than 1,500 people who will be an integral part of a PGA TOUR event while also positively impacting the city of Detroit. Volunteers are involved in all aspects of the tournament, from admissions and guest services to on-course gallery management and shot tracking.

“Rocket Mortgage Classic volunteers are the backbone of what makes our event such a success,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The duties they perform are critical to making the tournament run smoothly, and also provide significant support toward our Changing the Course initiative that aims to bridge the digital divide in Detroit.”

Each volunteer receives a Rocket Mortgage Classic golf shirt and hat by Levelwear Golf, complimentary week-long tournament access and parking, an additional daily grounds ticket for guests, complimentary food and beverage during shifts and an invitation to the Volunteer Appreciation Party during tournament week. The volunteer package is $75 for adults, $35 for students 18 and over and free for those ages 13-18. All proceeds benefit tournament charities.

Dennis W. Archer, former Mayor of Detroit, will return as the tournament’s Volunteer General Chair for the fourth consecutive year.

“The volunteers who have helped during the first three years of the Rocket Mortgage Classic have earned high praise for their successful efforts from the players, their families, caddies, staff, PGA TOUR officials and spectators,” Archer said. “If you’ve thought about it before, why not volunteer this year? You will learn a lot, enjoy your experience and impact your local community.”

Other Rocket Mortgage Classic volunteers shared similarly positive experiences.

“Having this golf tournament is so great for Detroit, and I'm honored to be part of it,” said Sonya Moore, a volunteer since 2019 and Chair of the Walking Scorers committee. “I love the fact that this event provides exposure to golf for those who may have thought golf was out of their reach. I have met some really great people from all over Michigan and the PGA TOUR, and I have developed some wonderful friendships.”

Added Monica Starks, a fourth-year volunteer and Vice Chair of Tournament Services: “I’m so excited the Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in Detroit! I love meeting people, helping them being an ambassador for the great game of golf. Watching it all take place at the historic Detroit Golf Club is the best come-from-behind story I’ve seen in a long time.”

The Rocket Giving Fund – the nonprofit which manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic – in partnership with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage, raised more than $1.35 million through the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic to support local nonprofits. From that amount, more than $800,000 was invested with community partners supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to bridge Detroit’s digital divide.

Since 2019, the event has invested more than $5.25 million into nonprofit organizations, including $3.2 million through the Changing the Course initiative first launched in 2020.