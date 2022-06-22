Rocket Mortgage Classic Field Announced

DETROIT (June 22, 2022) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced several player commitments, as reigning champion Cam Davis will defend his title against the likes of Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau, both ranked among the world’s top 20 golfers. Additional players include major championship winners and past World No. 1s Justin Rose and Jason Day, PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Young, nine-time PGA TOUR winner Matt Kuchar, five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler and four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns July 26-31 to Detroit Golf Club, bringing the PGA TOUR event to the city of Detroit for the fourth straight year. Tickets are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

“We are excited to announce such an accomplished group of players joining us in Detroit this summer, and this is only the beginning of our player commitments,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Having golfers of this caliber commit to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic speaks to the momentum that we are building and the desire of top players to be part of our event. It is also terrific to have their support for our Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

The initial commitments for the Rocket Mortgage Classic feature players sure to provide Detroit fans with many highlights in July:

• Will Zalatoris – Runner-up at both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship this year, Zalatoris has top-eight results in six of his last eight major championships. Last year’s PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion, he has quickly developed a reputation for playing well on the TOUR’s grandest stages and most difficult courses. The World No. 12 is currently eighth in the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 FedExCup standings, and has eight top-10 finishes in 18 tournaments this season.

• Tony Finau – The long-hitting two-time PGA TOUR winner and World No. 17 has represented the United States on its last two Ryder Cup teams. Last season, he finished No. 11 in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup standings after winning THE NORTHERN TRUST, a playoff event. He has 10 runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR in the last four-plus seasons and five top-eight results in majors within the past three years (third at the 2019 Open Championship, T5 at the 2019 Masters, T8 at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 PGA Championship, and T10 at the 2021 Masters).

• Justin Rose – The PGA TOUR’s most decorated Englishman is preparing to make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut. Rose counts the 2013 U.S. Open among his 10 PGA TOUR victories and was the TOUR’s FedExCup champion in 2018. Internationally, the former World No. 1 won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, has represented the European team in five Ryder Cups and owns 11 other global titles.

• Jason Day – The Australian and former World No. 1 owns 12 PGA TOUR victories, including the 2015 PGA Championship and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2016, and has played in four Presidents Cups representing the international team. He is set to make his third consecutive start in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, having placed T14 last year.

• Cameron Young – Playing in his first full PGA TOUR season and set to make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut, the 25-year-old is currently No. 17 in the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 FedExCup standings and No. 32 in the world. This season, he has five top-three finishes, including a T2 at The Genesis Invitational – the only non-major tournament this season to field the world’s top 10 players – and a T3 at last month’s PGA Championship. He and Zalatoris were teammates at Wake Forest from 2015-2017.

• Matt Kuchar – The American veteran who has played in four Ryder Cups and five Presidents Cups has also won nine PGA TOUR titles, including the 2012 PLAYERS Championship. The 1997 U.S. Amateur champion is set to play in his first Rocket Mortgage Classic.

• Rickie Fowler – A Rocket Mortgage ambassador and a five-time PGA TOUR winner, Fowler has played on four Ryder Cup teams and appeared in three Presidents Cups, and represented the United States in the 2016 Olympic Games. Fowler has played in the Rocket Mortgage Classic each year it has been held, with his best finish a T12 in 2020.

• Kevin Kisner – The four-time PGA TOUR winner is No. 31 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Two weeks apart in March, he was runner-up (to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler) at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and recorded a fourth-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship. He has played in every Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing third in 2020 and T8 last year.

• Cam Davis – The Australian defeated 54-hole co-leaders Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a five-hole playoff to win the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, earning his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 71st start. He has played in every edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and has three top-10 finishes this season.

Fans are encouraged to buy their 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets early for the best prices. Grounds passes start at $60 for the first round (Thursday, July 28), $70 for the second round (Friday, July 29) and $80 per day for the final two rounds (Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31).

Shared hospitality options include the LendingTree Lounge, starting at $100 per day, and the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club, beginning at $250 per day. Both venues offer upgraded viewing experiences featuring tented and outdoor seating, upgraded food and beverage for purchase and private restrooms. The LendingTree Lounge overlooks the 16th green and wraps around the 17th tee, with views of the 16th fairway, 17th tee, 13th green and 14th tee. The Michelob Ultra Athletic Club brings fans into the heart of the most exciting part of the course – AREA 313 – with up-close views of the entire par-3 15th hole as well as the 14th green and 16th tee, and offers fans a festive, world-class tournament experience to entertain friends, family and business associates.

Kids 15 and under receive a complimentary grounds ticket when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four children per adult) Thursday-Sunday. Thanks to Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy, all Detroit residents will receive complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble presented by Priority Health and the Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation, as well as on Wednesday, July 27 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Rocket Giving Fund – the nonprofit that manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic – in partnership with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage, raised more than $1.35 million through the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic to support local nonprofits. From that amount, more than $800,000 was invested with community partners supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to bridge Detroit’s digital divide.

Since 2019, the event has invested more than $5.25 million into nonprofit organizations, including $3.2 million through the Changing the Course initiative first launched in 2020.

To inquire about hospitality or sponsorship opportunities, please email sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com.



###

