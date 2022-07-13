Rocket Mortgage Classic Announces Participants for AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble

DETROIT (July 13, 2022) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic today announced a star-studded field for a special event that has quickly become a fan favorite during tournament week. The annual AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble presented by the Total Health Care Foundation will feature a pair of football Hall of Famers, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, a two-time NHL All-Star, a long drive world-record holder, a world-famous musician, up-and-coming golf stars and some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR.

The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble - awarded the PGA TOUR’s “Best Special Event” after its debut in 2019 - will be held Tuesday, July 26 at Detroit Golf Club. It is one of the many special events being held during Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy, which provide complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns July 26-31 to Detroit Golf Club, bringing the PGA TOUR event to the city of Detroit for the fourth straight year. Tickets for Thursday-Sunday competition rounds are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

“The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble presented by the Total Health Care Foundation is something that our fans have come to look forward to as an event that helps tee off Rocket Mortgage Classic week, and we’re excited to have such a terrific group of athletes and entertainers again this year,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We are also proud to be able to share this fun event with our entire community with complimentary admission and parking as part of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy. Our great partners play a big role in supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble pits six four-player teams against each other in a three-hole exhibition match over holes 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club (AREA 313), teeing off Tuesday, July 26 at 5 p.m. PGA TOUR stars captain each team and are grouped with celebrity athletes and entertainers, players from THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage and corporate partners.

PGA TOUR players scheduled to participate include:

• Will Zalatoris - 2022 U.S. Open and PGA Championship runner-up, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and World No. 13

• Tony Finau - World No. 17, two-time PGA TOUR winner

• Jason Day - Former World No. 1, 2015 PGA Championship winner and 12-time PGA TOUR winner

• Justin Rose - Former World No. 1, 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist

• Rickie Fowler - Five-time PGA TOUR winner

• Matt Kuchar - Nine-time PGA TOUR winner

Celebrity athletes and entertainers scheduled to participate include:

• Barry Sanders – Pro Football Hall of Famer, 10-time Pro Bowler with the Lions

• Tom Izzo – Michigan State men’s basketball coach since 1995, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member

• Calvin Johnson – Pro Football Hall of Famer, six-time Pro Bowler with the Lions

• Dylan Larkin – Red Wings captain, two-time NHL All-Star

• Maurice Allen – Former No. 1-ranked World Long Drive competitor and former Guinness World Record holder

• Kelley James – American singer and entertainer popular all over the golf world for his full band shows, intimate acoustic performances and one-of-a-kind tee box freestyles

Each AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble team will also include a golfer who competed in THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational. Female golfers Mariah Stackhouse, Sadena Parks and Chrystn Carr will be joined by the men’s champion as well as Willie Mack III and Joe Hooks. The men’s portion of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational is contested over 36 holes at Detroit Golf Club on July 23-24, with complimentary admission available to the public for the final round on July 24.

Fans can also enjoy the tournament’s Youth Golf Clinic presented by The Children’s Foundation from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Detroit Golf Club’s member driving range. The clinic is supported by CDW and provides elementary- and middle school-age students an opportunity to interact with and learn golf skills from PGA TOUR professionals playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Participants will also get to meet some of Detroit’s favorite sports mascots, win free prizes and enjoy pizza provided by Crispelli’s Bakery & Pizzeria.

On Wednesday, July 27 fans can get up close to the action and watch PGA TOUR professionals playing in a relaxed setting during the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fans are encouraged to buy their Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets early for the best prices. Grounds passes start at $60 for the first round (Thursday, July 28), $70 for the second round (Friday, July 29) and $80 per day for the final two rounds (Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31). Kids 15 and under receive a complimentary grounds ticket when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four children per adult) Thursday-Sunday.

The Rocket Giving Fund – the nonprofit that manages the Rocket Mortgage Classic – in partnership with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage, raised more than $1.35 million through the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic to support local nonprofits. From that amount, more than $800,000 was invested with community partners supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to bridge Detroit’s digital divide.

Since 2019, the event has invested more than $5.25 million into nonprofit organizations, including $3.2 million through the Changing the Course initiative first launched in 2020.

The Connect 313 Fund – a collaborative partnership formed to bridge the digital divide in Detroit and founded by the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rocket Mortgage, City of Detroit, Microsoft and United Way for Southeastern Michigan – last week announced the creation of 17 new neighborhood technology hubs across Detroit. At least one tech hub will be located in each of Detroit’s seven council districts, ensuring citywide access to these trusted community spaces that provide internet connectivity, technology and digital literacy programming.

To inquire about hospitality or sponsorship opportunities, please email sponsorship@rocketmortgageclassic.com.



