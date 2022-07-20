It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
The Soul-in-One Celebration brings the diverse culture of Memphis to TPC Southwind with a full day of activities and live music performances for fans to enjoy from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. during Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Tournament Drive located between No. 13 green and No. 14 tee.
The unique event includes live music performances courtesy of Southern Security Credit Union, a Memphis Market presented by the Memphis International Airport complete with locally owned businesses and Memphis-based food vendors, and a Nike “Made to Play Zone” with family-friendly sporting activities.
“As the eyes of the golf world turn to Memphis for the kick-off to the FedExCup Playoffs in August, the FedEx St. Jude Championship can’t wait to celebrate our hometown with the Soul-in-One Celebration,” said Executive Director Joe Tomek. “This inaugural event will showcase the heart of Memphis to the fans at TPC Southwind through music, food, and fashion. We’re excited to celebrate all Memphis has to offer and engage new audience to experience the championship for the first time during one of the biggest events on the PGA TOUR.”
The Soul-in-One Celebration kicks off when gates open Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 a.m. for the return of the Pro-Am. At 11 a.m., fans can head to the driving for the FedEx Purple Eagle Plane Dedication, which marks the 10th anniversary of this tournament tradition. The celebration continues at Tournament Drive from noon until 8 p.m. featuring live performances by Marcella and Her Lovers, 925: the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, The PRVLG, Brandon Lewis, and Lucky 7 Brass Band.
While enjoying the live entertainment, fans can peruse the Memphis Market presented by Memphis International Airport showcasing locally owned small businesses and food vendors, including Shelby Jewel, Cane and Herb, Made in Memphis, 901Deals, Soi #9, Cupcake Cutie, and more!
Wednesday tickets to the FedEx St. Jude Championship start at just $30 and are available to purchase below. Fans are reminded that up to two children ages 15 and under are admitted free per one ticketed adult (applies to ground access only).
Fans looking to attend the Soul-in-One Celebration and experience the return of the Pro-Am on Wednesday are welcome to complimentary parking in Lot C, onsite off Winchester Road with direct access to the course via No. 17 green.
