WHAT IS IT?

The Soul-in-One Celebration brings the diverse culture of Memphis to TPC Southwind with a full day of activities and live music performances for fans to enjoy from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. during Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Tournament Drive located between No. 13 green and No. 14 tee.

The unique event includes live music performances courtesy of Southern Security Credit Union, a Memphis Market presented by the Memphis International Airport complete with locally owned businesses and Memphis-based food vendors, and a Nike “Made to Play Zone” with family-friendly sporting activities.

“As the eyes of the golf world turn to Memphis for the kick-off to the FedExCup Playoffs in August, the FedEx St. Jude Championship can’t wait to celebrate our hometown with the Soul-in-One Celebration,” said Executive Director Joe Tomek. “This inaugural event will showcase the heart of Memphis to the fans at TPC Southwind through music, food, and fashion. We’re excited to celebrate all Memphis has to offer and engage new audience to experience the championship for the first time during one of the biggest events on the PGA TOUR.”