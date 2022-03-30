Ticket FAQ

TICKETS FAQ

Where do I purchase tickets?

FedExChampionship.com

Can you buy tickets from another website?

The only verified tickets to the FedEx St. Jude Championship are sold via FedExChampionship.com/tickets or through FedEx St. Jude Championship channels on Ticketmaster.

Fans can also use the Championship’s Ticketmaster page to post and purchase tickets fan to fan, assured the tickets are 100% verified and valid.

Please note the PGA TOUR is not responsible for purchases made on any other websites or channels.

Are all tickets mobile?

Yes!

When are tickets available?

Tickets are now on sale. Prices vary.

Tickets for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be dynamically priced and could fluctuate based on demand and variables in the market.

Is there a limit to the number of days I can attend?

No. Depending on overall ticket availability, you can purchase tickets for each day of the tournament: Wednesday, August 10 through Sunday August 14.

Is there a limit to the number of tickets I can purchase?

Each guest is allowed to purchase up to eight (8) tickets per day per transaction.

Is parking included in my ticket purchase?

No, you must purchase a parking pass separately. Parking will be available for purchase on our website at a later date. Please check back closer to tournament time.

Are there plans for specific tickets offers for military and veterans?

At this time, the tournament plans to honor our military and veterans. More information regarding this specific ticket offer will be available at a later date.

What is the Youth Ticket policy?

At this time, the tournament plans for specific ticket offers for youth attendees. More information regarding this policy will be available at a later date.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about the ticket process?

Please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com or call 901-810-4194.

PARKING:

Please check back for more information on parking closer to tournament time.

FAN EXPERIENCE:

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will have a variety of on-course amenities for fans of all passions. From unique food & beverage experiences to family-friendly activities, there will be something for everyone at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Check back for more details closer to the Championship.

HEALTH & SAFETY:

Please visit pgatour.com/knowbeforeyougo for the fan safety guide that is in effect at all PGA TOUR events.