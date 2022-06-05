The First Look: RBC Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open returns to the PGA TOUR schedule after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedExCup leader and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field with Rory McIlroy returning to defend his title from 2019.

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler, a four-time winner already this season, will make his RBC Canadian Open debut… Sam Burns, who topped Scheffler in a playoff to win the Charles Schwab Challenge, will also make his Canadian Open debut… Rory McIlroy returns to defend… Justin Thomas is making his second-straight Canadian Open appearance… Cameron Smith, winner of THE PLAYERS Championship, returns to Canada… Other notables include Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry (who finished tied for second in 2019), Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton… Corey Conners, the top-ranked Canadian in the FedExCup standings, leads a contingent of 21 Canadians in the field… Taylor Pendrith hopes to make his return after being on the shelf since THE PLAYERS due to a broken rib… Mike Weir makes his 29th appearance at the Canadian Open, the third-most all time… David Hearn will make his 18th start at his country’s national open… Sponsor exemptions include Albin Choi and Stuart MacDonald off the Korn Ferry Tour, plus Jared du Toit, who tied for ninth as an amateur in 2016, when he played in the final group Sunday.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : St. George’s Golf and Country Club, par 70, 7,014 yards. The Stanley Thompson gem, first constructed in 1929, is consistently ranked as one of Canada’s top courses – if not its best. Located just 11 miles from the CN Tower, St. George’s has hosted the Canadian Open five times – most recently in 2010 – along with the CP Women’s Open five times. Playing up, down, and across valleys, golfers will have to contend with uneven lies, thick rough, and slopey greens (which were all re-worked in 2014 after an ice storm caused turf damage in the winter of 2013).

Due to the location and size of St. George’s practice area, Islington Golf Club (just down the road) will be the home of the tournament practice area. Golfers will be shuttled from Islington to St. George’s and will tee off No.’s 1 and 9.

STORYLINES: The RBC Canadian Open was the only North American-based TOUR event to miss both 2020 and 2021 and returns with plenty of excitement for the Canadian crowds. The Chief Commercial Officer of Golf Canada, John Sibley, calls this year’s effort the “largest operational undertaking” in the organization’s history… Haskins Award winner Chris Gotterup will make his debut on TOUR as a professional. Gotterup had a standout collegiate career and finished seventh in the PGA TOUR U rankings. The last golfer to make his TOUR debut as a pro at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2019, was Collin Morikawa, who tied for 14th… “The Rink” returns. The hockey-themed fan experience on the par-3 16th hole features boards along both sides of the hole… Five of the world’s top-10 golfers will be in the field. This will be the fourth consecutive TOUR event with at least three of the top five… A Canadian hasn’t won the RBC Canadian Open since 1954. Brooke Henderson won the CP Women’s Open in Regina, Saskatchewan in 2018.

72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Rory McIlroy (2019)

18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Carl Pettersson (3rd round, 2010 at St. George’s G&CC)

LAST TIME: Rory McIlroy captured the 2019 RBC Canadian Open by seven shots after firing a 9-under 61 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club – flirting with a 59 for most of the day before making bogey on No’s 16 and 18. McIlroy, who was 5-under through his first seven holes Sunday, held the 54-hole lead after firing a Saturday 64 and never looked back. It was his 16th win on TOUR. Shane Lowry and Webb Simpson tied for second at 15-under while Brandt Snedeker and Matt Kuchar were two shots further back and tied for fourth. Adam Hadwin finished sixth and was low Canadian. He also earned a spot in The Open Championship with his top-8 result.

The last time St. George’s Golf and Country Club hosted the RBC Canadian Open, in 2010, Carl Pettersson won by one shot over Dean Wilson. Pettersson made the cut on the number but shot a tournament-record 60 in the third round.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)



Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR