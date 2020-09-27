The First Look: Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA TOUR returns to the United States this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship

Past FedExCup winners Henrik Stenson and Brandt Snedeker headline a field that also includes past PGA TOUR Rookies of the Year Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler. Sebastián Muñoz, who finished eighth in last season’s FedExCup standings, will defend in Mississippi.

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler is returning to action after testing positive for COVID-19 before the U.S. Open… Muñoz will defend his maiden TOUR title… Davis Riley, who has won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, is in the field on a sponsor exemption. Riley is a native of Mississippi… Recent Sanderson Farms winners including Ryan Armour, Peter Malnati, and Nick Taylor are all looking to reclaim some magic at the Country Club of Jackson... There are nine major champions in the field in Mississippi, including Sergio Garcia… Stewart Cink, a major winner himself who won the first event of the 2020-21 season at the Safeway Open, is back in action… Another past FedExCup champion, Bill Haas, is in the field on a sponsor exemption… Luke Donald won the 2002 Sanderson Farms Championship for his first TOUR victory and will tee it up again this year in Mississippi.



FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE: Country Club of Jackson; par 72, 7,461 yards (yardage subject to change). This is the seventh time the Country Club of Jackson will play host to the Sanderson Farms Championship. Eighteen of the 27 holes were redesigned by John Fought in 2008. He incorporated design elements from Donald Ross, notably small and tricky greens.

STORYLINES: This is the second year in a row the Sanderson Farms Championship will offer full FedExCup points to the winner…The last six winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship have been first-time TOUR victors…Sungjae Im will look to avenge his playoff loss from a year ago… Former college stars Sahith Theegala and Matthias Schwab are looking to once again gain valuable TOUR experience this week. Isaiah Jackson is in the field as the reigning Mississippi Amateur champion.

72-HOLE RECORD: 263, Dan Halldorson (1986 at Hattiesburg GC). CC of Jackson record: 267, Cameron Champ (2018)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Keith Clearwater (2nd round, 1996 at Annandale GC). CC of Jackson record: 62, Roberto Castro (1st round, 2015).

LAST TIME: Muñoz topped Im, the reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, in a playoff at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship to notch his first TOUR victory. After firing a sizzling 63 in the third round, Munoz birdied the par-4 18th to force a playoff. His closing-hole birdie matched Im’s 18-under-par total. Im shot a Sunday 66. Muñoz made par on the first playoff hole to secure the win. Byeong Hun An finished third, one shot back of the playoff. Kevin Streelman and Carlos Ortiz, Munoz’s former collegiate teammate, rounded out the top five.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups).