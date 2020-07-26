The First Look: Barracuda Championship

A collection of veterans and up-and-coming TOUR stars looking for a life-changing victory – not unlike Collin Morikawa a year ago – will compete at the Barracuda Championship.

The event alternate to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will again be the TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event.

FIELD NOTES: Will Gordon, who earned Special Temporary Membership at the end of June, will look to build on his successful summer so far. He can earn membership for the 2020-21 season if his non-member FedExCup points exceed or equal No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Entering the 3M Open, where he missed the cut, Gordon had four more points than No. 96 Phil Mickelson… Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer is set to make his 2019-20 PGA TOUR debut… Washington State University standout Derek Bayley is among the sponsor exemptions… Other college stars that received exemptions include Peter Kuest and Sahith Theegala… Morikawa isn’t defending his title as he qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational… Troy Merritt looks to build off his runner-up in 2019. Merritt held the 54-hole lead before being clipped by Morikawa late Sunday.

FEDEXCUP : Winner gets 300 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), 7,390 yards, par 71. The 2004 Jack Nicklaus design takes over as host venue from another Nicklaus design (the Blue Course at Montreux G&CC). Old Greenwood typically plays as a par-72, but the 10th hole has been changed from a par 5 to a par 4 for the TOUR.

STORYLINES: Up for grabs at the Barracuda is a spot in the U.S. Open. The top two players, not otherwise exempt, in the top 10 and ties, will earn a place at Winged Foot later this year… This marks the ninth year for the Modified Stableford format. Eagles are worth five points, birdies are worth two points and pars are worth zero. Bogeys deduct one point while double bogeys cost three… Eleven winners, including Morikawa, have made the championship their first TOUR victory, including the last three in a row… Morikawa was also just the second Barracuda winner who didn’t have at least a share of the 54-hole lead… This is the first year at Tahoe Mountain Club.

72-HOLE RECORD: +49, Geoff Ogilvy (2014). Stroke-play record: 267, Vaughn Taylor (2005).

18-HOLE RECORD: +22, Kyle Reifers (4th round, 2015), Chad Campbell (3rd round, 2018). Stroke-play record: 61, Scott Piercy (3rd round, 2011).

LAST TIME: Morikawa birdied four of his final five holes to win the 2019 Barracuda Championship for his first TOUR title. It was Morikawa’s third consecutive top-4 finish after making his first TOUR start as a professional at the RBC Canadian Open earlier in the summer. Troy Merritt finished three points back of Morikawa, while John Chin, Robert Streb, and Bronson Burgoon rounded out the top five.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Golf Channel).