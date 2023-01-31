Jordan Spieth seeks to continue Pebble Beach success

Iconic venues can bring out the best in elite players. Pebble Beach is one of the most famous courses in the world, and it has produced a list of champions befitting its reputation.

Jack Nicklaus won both the U.S. Amateur (1961) and U.S. Open (1972) here, a feat not replicated at the same course until last summer, when Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open at Brookline. Tom Watson provided one of the great highlights of major championship history when he chipped in at 17 on his way to winning the 1982 U.S. Open. Of course, Pebble was the site of perhaps the most dominant performance in championship golf history, when Tiger Woods steamrolled to a 15-stroke blowout at the 2000 U.S. Open (after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier that year).

Jordan Spieth hasn’t had a major moment here yet, but he has found immense success at the annual PGA TOUR stop on the Monterey Peninsula. The 2017 champion has six top-10 finishes in 10 career starts at this tournament. Since 2014, Spieth is 102 strokes under par at this event, best of any player. Only Jason Day (-97) is within 30 shots of Spieth in relation to par during that span.

But Spieth hasn’t quite been his best self recently. His most recent top-10 was at last year’s Open Championship. In his most recent start, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he became the first player in tournament history to go from the first-round lead to a missed cut. The season is still young, but Spieth currently ranks well outside the top 100 on TOUR in Scoring Average, Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

Can a return to one of his favorite courses bring about a booming return to form?

Pebble Prominence

Over the last 40 years, there are more than 500 players who have played 15 or more rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The man with the best scoring average in that group is Spieth (69.0 strokes per round). There are three courses in use this week – players will also compete on Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club– and Spieth has had success on all of them, posting a career scoring average of 69.5 or better at each layout. Of all players with at least five tournament rounds on each course, Spieth is the only player with that distinction.