  • Jordan Spieth seeks to continue Pebble Beach success

    Past champion looks to put slow start to season in rearview

  • Since 2014, Jordan Spieth is 102 strokes under par at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, best of any player. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Since 2014, Jordan Spieth is 102 strokes under par at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, best of any player. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)