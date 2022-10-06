Cut prediction: Shriners Children's Open

2023 Shriners Children's Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -1.63 strokes per round

Morning wave: -1.86

Afternoon wave: -1.39

Current cutline (top 65 and ties)

79 players at -2 or better (T55)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 under par: 42.4%

2. 5 under par: 25.6%

3. 3 under par: 22.6%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Sungjae Im (T4, -6, 12.4%)

2. Patrick Cantlay (T21, -4, 10.0%)

3. Tom Hoge (1, -8, 8.8%)

4. Si Woo Kim (T2, -7, 5.5%)

5. Keith Mitchell (T4, -6, 5.4%)

6. Maverick McNealy (T2, -7, 4.5%)

7. Max Homa (T21, -4, 3.2%)

8. Thomas Detry (T4, -6, 3.0%)

9. Joohyung Kim (T4, -6, 2.8%)

10. Cameron Davis (T21, -4, 2.3%)