Breaking down the bubble entering BMW Championship

26. Davis Riley

TOUR Championship probability: 46.3%

Had this year’s rookie class not been so strong, Riley could have been the front-runner for Rookie of the Year. Six top-ten finishes, including a playoff loss to Sam Burns at the Valspar Championship, have him on the precipice of a spot in East Lake next week. His brilliant run of six straight top-15 finishes from late April to early June had everything short of a breakthrough victory. Riley is averaging positive Strokes Gained in every measured discipline, something few rookies do over the course of an entire PGA TOUR season.

The math gives Riley about a coin-flip’s chance at moving on, but history says his chances are stronger than that. Riley has a four-spot buffer between himself and 30th, and there has never been a year where five players jumped from outside the top 30 into the East Lake circle the week of the BMW Championship.

27. Sahith Theegala

TOUR Championship probability: 24.6%

With 51 rounds in the 60s he’s tops on TOUR, ahead of even fellow rookie Riley (47). Three or four more of those sub-70 scores this week and Theegala can likely punch a ticket to Georgia for the TOUR Championship.

That Theegala’s probability to advance to East Lake is under 25 percent testifies to the strength of the players behind him. Multiple players have worked their way into the FedExCup top 30 at the BMW every year since 2007. Theegala, who tied for 13th in Memphis, will need to maintain his strong play to move on.

28. Kevin Kisner

TOUR Championship probability: 24.7%

After Scottie Scheffler beat match play buzzsaw Kisner in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final in Austin in March, Kisner was firmly in the top 15 in the FedExCup standings. A tough start to the summer pushed him outside the top-30 bubble, but a tie for 20th last week has him in strong position to play in the TOUR Championship for the sixth time in his career.

Kisner is 10th on TOUR this season in Strokes Gained: Putting and was fifth in the field in that stat in Memphis. He has averaged more than a stroke gained putting per round in all four of his stroke-play top-10s this season.

29. Corey Conners

TOUR Championship probability: 24.7%

Though he hasn’t bagged as many high finishes this season (three top-10s) as last (eight top-10s), the metrics behind Corey Conners’ 2021-22 are very strong. He’s among the top 20 on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green for the fourth consecutive season. The only players he’s trailing in greens in regulation this season are Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. And for the first time in his PGA TOUR career, he’s averaging positive Strokes Gained: Putting over the course of the season.

Conners is trying to make it to East Lake for the third time in the last four seasons.

Most Strokes Gained: Ball Striking Per Round - Last 4 Seasons