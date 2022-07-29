Win probabilities: Rocket Mortgage Classic

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Tony Finau (2, -14, 36.5%)

2. Taylor Pendrith (1, -15, 32.5%)

3. Cameron Young (T4, -10, 5.4%)

4. Patrick Cantlay (T7, -9, 4.6%)

5. Lee Hodges (3, -12, 4.4%)

6. Russell Henley (T4, -10, 3.8%)

7. Scott Stallings (T7, -9, 1.8%)

8. Adam Scott (T7, -9, 1.7%)

9. Stewart Cink (T4, -10, 1.7%)

10. Si Woo Kim (T7, -9, 1.5%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Lee Hodges +4.3

Around the Green: William McGirt +2.7

Approach the Green: Bo Hoag +3.3

Off-the-tee: Joseph Bramlett +2.2

Total: Cameron Young +8.1