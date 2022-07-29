-
Highlights
Win probabilities: Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay's tight approach leads to birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Mortgage
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Tony Finau (2, -14, 36.5%)
2. Taylor Pendrith (1, -15, 32.5%)
3. Cameron Young (T4, -10, 5.4%)
4. Patrick Cantlay (T7, -9, 4.6%)
5. Lee Hodges (3, -12, 4.4%)
6. Russell Henley (T4, -10, 3.8%)
7. Scott Stallings (T7, -9, 1.8%)
8. Adam Scott (T7, -9, 1.7%)
9. Stewart Cink (T4, -10, 1.7%)
10. Si Woo Kim (T7, -9, 1.5%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Lee Hodges +4.3
Around the Green: William McGirt +2.7
Approach the Green: Bo Hoag +3.3
Off-the-tee: Joseph Bramlett +2.2
Total: Cameron Young +8.1
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.