Stats show U.S. Open most demanding championship in golf

The U.S. Open demands more from its competitors than any championship in the game. That bears out statistically, no matter how one dives into the numbers.

Since 2011, the average champion has been under 28 years old, by far the youngest of the four majors, implying it’s a strong physical test. The setups are the most difficult, too: Since 2000, the average winning score to par has been 4.5 under, while each of the other three majors has yielded an average winning score double digits under par.

Penalizing rough and fast putting surfaces are perennial course traits at this championship. So which players have performed best when faced with the USGA’s annual final exam? What traits best comprise a successful U.S. Open player? A full bag of well-rounded skills will be needed to find red numbers this week.

Here are the players who fit that description:

Xander Schauffele

It’s tough to start a U.S. Open career better than this: Since his debut at Erin Hills in 2017, Schauffele has never finished outside the top 10. The only other player since 1920 to begin his U.S. Open career with five or more top-10 finishes was Bobby Jones, who top-10’d in each of his first seven U.S. Opens. Schauffele has averaged 3.02 Strokes Gained: Total per round in his U.S. Open career. Since 1950, that is the second-highest average by any player without a win. Bobby Locke averaged 3.74 per round in his career, but never finished higher than third.

Even including tournament champions, Schauffele’s performance is tough to beat. Among all players with 20 or more U.S. Open rounds since 1960, Schauffele is the only player to average 3 or more Strokes Gained: Total per round at this championship. That includes Brooks Koepka (2.88) and Tiger Woods (2.36), each of whom has won a U.S. Open more than once.

Schauffele has done just about everything well in his U.S. Open career. Over the last five years, he ranks sixth in both Strokes Gained: Ball Striking per round (1.51) and Strokes Gained: Putting (1.07). It’s added up to 16 rounds of par or better since his debut at Erin Hills, the most of any player in that span. Since 1960, only Koepka has a better scoring average at the U.S. Open (70.37) than Schauffele does (70.40).

