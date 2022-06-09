-
Highlights
Cut prediction: RBC Canadian Open
-
-
June 08, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas spins wedge back to 5 feet and birdies at RBC Canadian
2022 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: +1.63 strokes per round
Morning wave: +1.53
Afternoon wave: +1.73
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
78 players at +1 or better (T61)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 1 over par: 42.0%
2. E: 29.0%
3. 2 over par: 19.2%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Matthew Fitzpatrick (2, -6, 22.0%)
2. Rory McIlroy (T5, -4, 12.0%)
3. Harold Varner III (T3, -5, 8.8%)
4. Wyndham Clark (1, -7, 6.5%)
5. Shane Lowry (T9, -3, 6.4%)
6. Tony Finau (T5, -4, 6.2%)
7. Sam Burns (T9, -3, 6.0%)
8. Scottie Scheffler (T25, -1, 4.3%)
9. Justin Thomas (T25, -1, 4.0%)
10. Doug Ghim (T3, -5, 3.5%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.