Cut prediction: RBC Canadian Open

2022 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +1.63 strokes per round

Morning wave: +1.53

Afternoon wave: +1.73

Current cutline (top 65 and ties)

78 players at +1 or better (T61)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 over par: 42.0%

2. E: 29.0%

3. 2 over par: 19.2%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Matthew Fitzpatrick (2, -6, 22.0%)

2. Rory McIlroy (T5, -4, 12.0%)

3. Harold Varner III (T3, -5, 8.8%)

4. Wyndham Clark (1, -7, 6.5%)

5. Shane Lowry (T9, -3, 6.4%)

6. Tony Finau (T5, -4, 6.2%)

7. Sam Burns (T9, -3, 6.0%)

8. Scottie Scheffler (T25, -1, 4.3%)

9. Justin Thomas (T25, -1, 4.0%)

10. Doug Ghim (T3, -5, 3.5%)