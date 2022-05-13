-
Win probabilities: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 13, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Sebastián Muñoz’s Round 2 highlights from AT&T Byron Nelson
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Sebastian Munoz (T1, -15, 19.8%)
2. Ryan Palmer (T1, -15, 13.2%)
3. Joaquin Niemann (T6, -12, 7.1%)
4. Jordan Spieth (T6, -12, 7.1%)
5. Justin Lower (4, -14, 5.8%)
6. David Skinns (T1, -15, 5.1%)
7. Hideki Matsuyama (T9, -11, 4.9%)
8. Kyounghoon Lee (T6, -12, 4.1%)
9. Alex Noren (T9, -11, 3.9%)
10. Justin Thomas (T15, -10, 3.8%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Emiliano Grillo +3.4
Around the Green: Emiliano Grillo +2.6
Approach the Green: Rory Sabbatini +3.0
Off-the-tee: Joaquin Niemann +2.6
Total: Ryan Palmer +7.1
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the AT&T Byron Nelson, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.