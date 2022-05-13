Win probabilities: AT&T Byron Nelson

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Sebastian Munoz (T1, -15, 19.8%)

2. Ryan Palmer (T1, -15, 13.2%)

3. Joaquin Niemann (T6, -12, 7.1%)

4. Jordan Spieth (T6, -12, 7.1%)

5. Justin Lower (4, -14, 5.8%)

6. David Skinns (T1, -15, 5.1%)

7. Hideki Matsuyama (T9, -11, 4.9%)

8. Kyounghoon Lee (T6, -12, 4.1%)

9. Alex Noren (T9, -11, 3.9%)

10. Justin Thomas (T15, -10, 3.8%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Emiliano Grillo +3.4

Around the Green: Emiliano Grillo +2.6

Approach the Green: Rory Sabbatini +3.0

Off-the-tee: Joaquin Niemann +2.6

Total: Ryan Palmer +7.1