Highlights
Cut prediction: Wells Fargo Championship
May 05, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -0.35 strokes per round
Morning wave: +0.19
Afternoon wave: -0.88
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
79 players at -1 or better (T60)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 2 under par: 37.6%
2. 1 under par: 36.6%
3. 3 under par: 12.3%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Jason Day (1, -7, 11.3%)
2. Joel Dahmen (2, -6, 8.7%)
3. Rory McIlroy (T17, -3, 7.0%)
4. Aaron Rai (T3, -5, 5.0%)
5. Denny McCarthy (T3, -5, 4.3%)
6. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T38, -2, 3.3%)
7. Max Homa (T17, -3, 2.8%)
8. Russell Henley (T38, -2, 2.7%)
9. Sergio Garcia (T17, -3, 2.3%)
10. Si Woo Kim (T17, -3, 2.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Wells Fargo Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.