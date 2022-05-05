Cut prediction: Wells Fargo Championship

2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -0.35 strokes per round

Morning wave: +0.19

Afternoon wave: -0.88

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

79 players at -1 or better (T60)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 under par: 37.6%

2. 1 under par: 36.6%

3. 3 under par: 12.3%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Jason Day (1, -7, 11.3%)

2. Joel Dahmen (2, -6, 8.7%)

3. Rory McIlroy (T17, -3, 7.0%)

4. Aaron Rai (T3, -5, 5.0%)

5. Denny McCarthy (T3, -5, 4.3%)

6. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T38, -2, 3.3%)

7. Max Homa (T17, -3, 2.8%)

8. Russell Henley (T38, -2, 2.7%)

9. Sergio Garcia (T17, -3, 2.3%)

10. Si Woo Kim (T17, -3, 2.3%)